Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] / New York [US], May 12: Arya.ai today announced the launch of its APEX MCP (Model Context Protocol) Client and Server applications. It's a breakthrough orchestration layer designed to turn general-purpose large language models into verifiable domain experts.

As LLMs become integral across customer support, operations, and compliance workflows, a familiar problem emerges: hallucinations, inconsistency, and poor reliability in domain-specific tasks. Arya.ai's answer? A modular layer of pre-trained applications that wrap domain knowledge around any LLM, making it trustworthy.

"At its core, MCP is adapted as an orchestration engine that brings domain context, reduced hallucinations, and precision to GenAI-driven applications," said Deekshith Marla, Founder of Arya.ai. "It's not just about prompting smarter--it's about gaining from a foundation of verified, validated expertise."

Domain-Wrapping at Scale

With over 100 pre-built AI modules empowering the foundational LLM, Arya's MCP-enabled APEX platform allows teams to compose workflows that extend across Finance, Compliance, Privacy, Customer Experience, and more. Each module is engineered to handle nuanced domain specific tasks like analyzing financial statements, credit assessment, detecting document fraud, verifying identities, audio analysis, Insurance claims processing, and a lot more.

Modules can be discovered via a searchable catalog, invoked through JSON-RPC, and chained together via APEX's no-code UI. Whether extracting data, enforcing rules, or pre-processing context, each module wraps an LLM in domain-grounded input and post-validates its outputs, making AI trustworthy by design.

Plug, Play, and Govern

The MCP Server handles module discovery, execution, and logging, while the MCP Client orchestrates pre-processing and LLM integration.

It's LLM agnostic that gives enterprises full flexibility.

What sets it apart?

* Audit-Ready AI: Every module call, prompt, and LLM response is logged, ensuring traceability and compliance.

* Zero Rewrite Integration: Add or swap modules without touching the application logic.

* Scalable Composition: Create powerful AI workflows by chaining modules like 'PII Redaction - Sentiment Analysis - Executive Summary' in one flow.

Enterprise Use Cases in Action

Banks can now parse transactional documents, assess risk, and generate reports without moving across multiple applications.

RegTech firms can automate compliance workflows with full audit trails. And customer experience teams can extract insights from feedback, classify support issues, and recommend next actions--instantly.

What's Next

Arya.ai, an Aurionpro company, is offering early access to its APEX + MCP Sandbox. It'll allow enterprises to experiment with module chaining, LLM configuration, and orchestration directly through a visual UI.

Whether used for automation, risk analysis, compliance, or customer support, the platform enables teams to rapidly build and test domain-wrapped AI workflows using their own data, with full control and traceability.

With MCP at the center, Arya.ai is building verifiable, compliant, and scalable intelligence--one module at a time.

To learn more or request a demo, visit https://arya.ai or contact us at hello@arya.ai

