Mumbai, February 4: Melinda French Gates has publicly called on her former husband, Bill Gates, to answer for allegations detailed in a massive archive of private communications linked to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Speaking on NPR’s Wild Card podcast, French Gates expressed deep distress over the newly public documents, which have resurfaced painful memories regarding the end of her marriage.

The statements follow the release of approximately 3 million pages of Epstein’s personal records by the U.S. Justice Department. These files include draft emails and correspondence that name various high-profile figures, including Bill Gates, and contain graphic claims regarding the billionaire's private life and his association with Epstein. Epstein Files Video: List of Unverified Viral Clips Linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Melinda French Gates NPR Interview

Melinda French Gates in NPR Interview

In the interview, set for full release on Thursday, French Gates described the document trove as a source of "unbelievable sadness." She stated that the responsibility for addressing the contents of these files lies solely with the individuals mentioned within them. "Those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband," she told NPR. "They need to answer to those things, not me."

The philanthropist also noted that her empathy lies with the victims of Epstein's network. She remarked that while she has been able to move on with her life, she remains focused on the young girls affected by the financier's actions, stating she hopes there is eventually "some justice for those now-women."

Allegations in Epstein Files

The newly released communications include explosive claims made by Epstein in various emails. These documents allege that Bill Gates sought assistance from Epstein to facilitate encounters and requested medication for a sexually transmitted infection (STI). One particularly detailed email from Epstein claimed that Gates requested antibiotics to "surreptitiously" give to Melinda French Gates in secret.

Bill Gates Response to Claims

A spokesperson for Bill Gates has categorically denied all allegations found in the archive, describing the claims as "absolutely absurd and completely false." The representative informed NPR that the documents merely reflect Epstein’s "frustration" over the lack of an ongoing relationship with Gates and his subsequent efforts to "entrap and defame" the Microsoft co-founder. Epstein Files: Huge Cache of S*x Offender Jeffrey Epstein Documents Includes His Emails With Wealthy and Powerful.

The ongoing controversy highlights the lasting impact of the association between the two men, which French Gates previously cited as a factor in the couple’s 2021 divorce. While Bill Gates has maintained his meetings with Epstein were a mistake aimed at securing philanthropic funds, the volume of the latest disclosure has renewed public scrutiny of the matter.

