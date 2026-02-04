Lucknow, February 4: In a chilling incident that has shocked the NCR region, three minor sisters died after allegedly jumping from the ninth floor of their residential building in Ghaziabad’s Bharat City on Wednesday, February 4. The sisters, identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), reportedly took the extreme step around 2:15 AM following a suspected addiction to a task-based online Korean game. Police officials confirmed that the girls locked themselves in a room containing a family temple before jumping one after another from the window.

Preliminary investigations by the Ghaziabad Police suggest that the sisters had been struggling with a severe obsession with online gaming that escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Atul Kumar Singh, the girls left behind a poignant diary note and sketches, including a "crying caricature." In the note, they reportedly apologised to their father, a local forex trader, stating that they could not leave "Korea" as it had become their entire life. ‘Shadi Mat Krna’: Allegedly Harassed by Wife and In-Laws, Ghaziabad Man Dies by Suicide, Makes Video ‘Appeal’ Before Hanging Self.

Shocking case from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Three minor girls, sisters aged 16, 14 and 12 were found dead after they fell from the balcony of their 9th floor house. pic.twitter.com/GOZnmxestl — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 4, 2026

What Is the Korean Love Game?

The investigation is currently centered on a task-based online interactive platform referred to as the "Korean Love Game" or "Korean Lover Game." While not a single specific app, authorities describe it as an immersive role-playing environment where users become obsessed with South Korean culture, often portraying themselves as "Korean princesses."

These games frequently involve daily "tasks" that demand high levels of engagement. In this case, the sisters had reportedly stopped attending school regularly and had become so inseparable that they performed every daily routine, from eating to bathing, together. Police are now analyzing the girls' mobile phones to determine if the final "task" in the game directly prompted the suicide pact. Ghaziabad: Blackmailed by Ex-Girlfriend’s New Partner, 24-Year-Old UP Man Dies by Suicide (Watch Video).

The family was reportedly aware of the girls' growing addiction and had made multiple attempts to curb their mobile phone usage. On the night of the incident, the family heard the girls moving toward the puja room but were unable to break down the door in time to intervene.

"They used to say, 'Papa, we cannot leave Korea. Korea is our life,'" the grieving father told reporters. He expressed deep regret, noting that while the family tried to snatch their phones away, the sisters always managed to retrieve them to continue their gaming sessions.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the Dispur police have registered a case to look into the digital footprints left by the minors. This tragedy has reignited a national conversation regarding the psychological impact of immersive online games on young children and the need for stricter parental monitoring of digital activities.

Local authorities and mental health experts have urged parents to look for signs of "gaming withdrawal" or extreme cultural dissociation in children, especially those who spent formative years online during pandemic lockdowns.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

