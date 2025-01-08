Ashish Jain, CEO of Alieus Hedge Fund, plans to grow its Rs175 crore portfolio to Rs1,000 crore by 2025, focusing on technology, renewable energy, fintech, and infrastructure in India

New Delhi [India], January 8: Billionaire Ashish Jain, Founder and CEO of Alieus Hedge Fund, has announced an ambitious plan to significantly increase his firm's portfolio investments in the Indian markets. The announcement was made during the Goa meetup in December 2024 in India after the grand launch of the Hedge Fund in Dubai. Currently valued at Rs175 crore, the portfolio is set to grow to an impressive Rs1,000 crore by the end of 2025.

1. A Bold Move in a Promising Market

This expansion reflects Jain's unwavering bullish outlook on India, a market he has consistently praised for its growth potential and economic resilience.

"India is on a transformational growth trajectory. This increase in investment underscores our confidence in the country's ability to deliver sustainable, long-term returns," said Jain.

2. Key Investment Areas

The expanded portfolio will focus on:

- Technology: India's growing IT and digital infrastructure.

- Renewable Energy: Projects aligned with India's push for sustainability.

- Financial Services: Banking and fintech sectors driving innovation.

- Infrastructure: Development projects supporting India's economic expansion.

3. Strengthening India's Economic Growth

Jain emphasized that this strategic move is not only about enhancing returns but also contributing to India's economic growth.

"Investing in India's markets means investing in its future. We are excited to support industries that are driving progress and innovation," he added.

4. A Strategic Step for Alieus Hedge Fund

This portfolio expansion aligns with Jain's vision of making Alieus Hedge Fund the No. 1 hedge fund in Asia by 2025, leveraging India's dynamic market as a key growth driver.

Conclusion

Ashish Jain's decision to increase investments in India is a testament to his belief in the nation's potential. By scaling the portfolio to Rs1,000 crore, Alieus Hedge Fund is poised to play a pivotal role in India's economic ascent while delivering outstanding value to its investors.

About Ashish Jain and Alieus Hedge Fund

Ashish Jain is a globally renowned investor and CEO of Alieus Hedge Fund, known for its innovative strategies and strong performance. In 2025, Alieus Hedge Fund aims to lead the Asian hedge fund industry while supporting transformative markets like India.

