Republic Day is celebrated every year in India on a grand scale on January 26. Republic Day 2025 falls on Sunday, January 26. It commemorates the day the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. Republic Day is celebrated across the country with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, marches, cultural programmes, events, seminars, and speeches. Even though India achieved its independence in 1947, the country continued to be governed by the Colonial Government of India Act of 1935. After the Constitution of India was formally adopted in 1950, it became the country’s governing text. Why Is January 26 Celebrated As Republic Day in India? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About the History and Significance of Gantantra Diwas.

Dr BR Ambedkar was appointed as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee, and he played a major role in drafting the Constitution of India. He is also known as the father of the Indian Constitution. The day has always been a public holiday in India, with all schools, colleges, institutions, and offices shut.

Is January 26 a School Holiday?

January 26, Republic Day will no longer be a school holiday in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Government has announced that schools in the state will function on Republic Day. Students across the state must take part in activities that kindle national pride in them.

The school education department released a circular directing both private and government schools to organise day-long activities including flag-hoisting, prabhat pheri (morning march), elocution competition, drawing, dancing, essay competition, sports, poetry, and an exhibition centred around a patriotic theme. District education officers and education inspectors will enforce the directive. However, this is only for Maharashtra. Republic Day will continue to remain a holiday for schools in the rest of the states in India. It should be noted that Republic Day 2025, January 26 falls on a Sunday. 75th Republic Day 2024 Date, Theme, History & Significance: All You Need To Know About the Day on Which the Constitution of India Came Into Effect.

Republic Day has always been a public holiday in the country. However, starting this year, it will no longer be a holiday for schools in Maharashtra.

