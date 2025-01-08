Bhogi Pandigai 2025 will be celebrated on January 13. This annual commemoration is marked around Makar Sankranti and is celebrated as the first day of Pongal celebrations in South India. Bhogi is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana and is celebrated as a way to declutter our homes and get rid of the things that are weighing us down. It is an important part of Pongal celebrations, which is known as a harvest festival in Tamil Nadu. As we prepare to celebrate Bhogi Pandigai 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Bhogi Pandigai and more. When Is Makar Sankranti 2025? Is It on 14 or 15 January? Know the Exact Date, Punya Kala Time, Significance and Rituals.

Bhogi Pandigai 2025 Date and Bhogi Sankranti Moment

Bhogi Pandigai 2025 will be marked on January 13. Bhogi is celebrated on last day of Agrahāyaṇa or Mārgaśīrṣa month of the Hindu Solar Calendar. It is usually the day before Makar Sankranti. The Bhogi 2025 Sankranti moment is at 09:03 AM on January 14.

Bhogi Significance and Rituals

Bhogi celebrations usually help people to mark the first day of Pongal festivities. Pongal is a four-day harvest festival that is celebrated across South India with great fervour and enthusiasm. On the occasion of Bhogi, people usually make special delicacies like Puran Poli, Dal vada, etc. It is also customary to discard old things that are no longer of use and people get up before dawn and light a bonfire, famously known as Bhogi Mantalu, with wood and other solid fuels. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

On the occasion of Bhogi, people also organise and participate in rangoli compeitionsa dn decorate their homes to welcome the bountiful harvest of the season. Bhogi celebration is often seen as an opportunity for people to cleanse their homes of the weight of things that are no longer serving their purpose. We hope that Bhogi 2025 brings with it the love, light and happiness that you and your family deserves.

