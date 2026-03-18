New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Railway is not a question of politics, but a matter which connects the common citizen with the services which governments can provide, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw stated in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing the House, the Minister emphasised that it remained the "duty of each and every party, each and every state government" to take proactive steps in ensuring railway projects reached completion so that the country's common citizens received justice.

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Responding to queries regarding regional delays, Vaishnaw maintained that the progress of the national carrier depended on factual cooperation rather than political affiliation. "The truth is that there are many other opposition ruled states which are cooperating very much in the land acquisition. It's a question of facts that I have presented," he said. He asserted that in regions where state governments supported the initiatives, work proceeded smoothly, noting there was "absolutely no question of making it a political thing."

Detailing the safety advancements, the Minister explained that the Vande Bharat train was "fitted with many safety features which are inherent in the train." He pointed out that the traditional method of coupling coaches together had been replaced by semi-permanent couplers. This transition ensured that the "entire train now becomes one unit," a change that he described as bringing a "huge safety thing."

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Furthermore, he highlighted the introduction of an anti-climbing feature, stating, "The second major safety feature that we have introduced in the Vande Bharat train is anti-climbing feature. It's a very technical thing. Whenever the coaches are connected together, then the latest technology which is prevalent in the entire world is an anti-climbing feature, so that one coach cannot climb onto the other one."

Regarding the railway network in Kerala, the Minister stated that the "problem in Kerala can be solved primarily by increasing the capacity" from north to south. He listed several major capacity expansion projects currently under development as Detailed Project Reports (DPR), spanning from Kasargod to Shornur, Ernakulam, Kayamkulam, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Palakkad-Coimbatore section. He explained that most services began with eight coaches to establish the route, after which the ministry worked to "increase either to 16 coaches or to 20 coaches depending upon the demand."

Vaishnaw also informed the House that individuals involved in "throwing stones on the Vande Bharat train" were being apprehended using onboard cameras and artificial intelligence. In one instance, the Minister noted that a "very small picture of the person captured on the Vande Bharat train camera" allowed authorities to identify the culprit.

"Using that and some AI technologies we were able to reach exactly to the house where the person was residing," he told the House, underscoring the technical steps taken to protect railway assets.

The Minister also thanked members of the opposition for recognizing that the "Vande Bharat has been well accepted by the people," calling the shift in perspective a "very welcome thing" for the nation's development. "That is the way the country will progress," Vaishnaw added. (ANI)

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