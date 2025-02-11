Singapore, February 11 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held discussions with leaders from the semiconductor industry in Singapore on Tuesday.

The meeting was part of his two-day visit to the country to promote the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 - Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025,' scheduled for February 25-26 in Guwahati.

In a social media post on X, he stated "Began my day in Singapore by engaging in a productive discussion with leaders from the semiconductor industry. Semiconductor is an important facet of India-Singapore cooperation and I have invited them to partner with us at Assam's upcoming #ElectronicCity in Jagiroad".

During his visit, Sarma emphasized Assam's potential as a hub for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing. He invited key players in the sector to collaborate in the development of Assam's upcoming Electronic City in Jagiroad, which aims to boost the state's presence in the technology and manufacturing sector.

As part of his engagements, the Chief Minister also met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Their discussions focused on ongoing collaborative projects between Assam and Singapore, as well as ways to strengthen ties in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, green energy, and advanced technology.

Sarma recalled Singapore's past engagement with Assam, mentioning the President's visit to the state in 2022.

Sarma also reviewed the progress of Surbana Jurong's projects in Assam. The company, known for its expertise in urban planning, is involved in developing Assam's cities and industrial parks.

The discussions with Low Cher Ek and his team revolved around leveraging Singapore's experience in town planning and infrastructure development to improve Assam's urban landscape and industrial growth.

He said "Today in Singapore, I reviewed Surbana Jurong's existing projects in Assam along with Mr Low Cher Ek and his team. We seek to leverage Singapore's town planning expertise to build Assam's future cities and industrial parks and enhance the #EaseofLiving of our people".

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to leaders from major global semiconductor firms, including ASMPT, AEM, Besi, Temasek, Silicon Box, Nitto Denko Corp, Heller Industries, and Meinhardt Group, for participating in the discussions. He emphasized the importance of collaboration in driving investment and infrastructure development in Assam.

Sarma's visit to Singapore aligns with the broader vision of making Assam an attractive destination for global investors, particularly in advanced industries. The upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit will serve as a platform to showcase the state's investment potential and foster international partnerships. (ANI)

