Manchirevula (Telangana) [India], March 28 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Omkareshwara Swamy and Veerabhadra Swamy temples at Manchirevula, Telangana and announced plans to develop "Dakshina Kasi" under the Musi Rejuvenation Project.

The Chief Minister called it a historic occasion and said the temples would be developed on a sprawling eight acres of land with an investment of Rs 700 crore. "We are developing these temples in a sprawling 8 acres of land with an investment of Rs. 700 crores. With the divine blessings of Lord Shiva, we started the works of the famous temples," he said.

Also Read | Earth Hour 2026: WWF India, Environment Ministry Mark 20 Years With 'Give an Hour for Earth' Campaign, Awareness Drive in Gwalior.

Highlighting the historical importance of the region, CM Reddy said the area has a history spanning 1,400 years and added that the government has taken responsibility to preserve it for future generations.

Revanth Reddy asserted that the government would complete the Musi project despite hurdles created by opposition parties. He said people would perform "Shiva Tandavam" against those opposing the project. As a symbol of religious harmony, he announced that a mosque and a church would also be constructed in the Musi catchment area at Nagole. "It stands as a testament to our unwavering sincerity and commitment toward the people who are considered as Gods for us," he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Tiger Death: Radio-Collared Big Cat Poisoned in Chhindwara, 5 Arrested.

The Chief Minister noted that several previous governments had attempted to revive the Musi River but failed due to various reasons. He said it was the government's good fortune to get the opportunity to develop the Musi riverfront and expressed hope that all hurdles would be cleared.

Revanth Reddy also appreciated the support of public representatives in the Musi region who rose above political differences, while taking a strong dig at some leaders for opposing the project.

He said some leaders, despite enjoying positions with public support, had approached the National Green Tribunal to hinder development and questioned their moral authority, while appealing to them to withdraw the case.

Stressing the importance of river-based development, the Chief Minister said civilisations flourished along river basins, while trade and economic growth took place along coastlines. He pointed out that Telangana is a landlocked state and said the Musi project aims to revive the Musi and Esa rivers, which have turned into dump yards due to pollution caused by human activities.

He further warned that Hyderabad's heritage is at risk due to rising pollution and cited Delhi as an example where people are struggling with poor air quality. He said pollution levels in the Musi have reached alarming levels, affecting people in Nalgonda district, and criticised opposition parties for obstructing efforts to address these issues.

The Chief Minister also said the government has plans to divert Godavari river waters to ensure continuous flow in the Musi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)