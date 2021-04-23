Panaji (Goa) [India], April 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Autosports India organised a grand engineering competition named "Mega ATV Championship" Season V & VI in Goa from 10th- 12th April, 2021, where 90 teams (Category combustion and Electric) from all across India participated and tested their vehicle project.

The event has focused on areas of real-life challenges like disaster management and defence using All-Terrain-Vehicles (ATV's) engineering design manufacturing racing and utility-based competition in which participants teams from all over the country has to design and then fabricate an ATV and use it to serve for mankind after proving their authority at the Mega ATV Championship.

The event is the first-of-its-kind in India and would be at par with competition standard of USA, UK, Australia, Germany and Japan.

The aim of Mega ATV Championship is to promote good engineering practices in manufacturing of off-road and All-Terrain-Vehicles for designers by providing a platform where they can learn to design manufacture and understand the utility of such vehicles apart from sporting the event ends to educate the people and spread awareness regarding the wide application of such versatile vehicle for disaster management and accessing rough terrain.

All vehicles are manufactured by the budding engineering students of various technical universities. These projects are tested as per the motorsports norms of Autosports India, FIA, and FMSCI. The evaluation process stats from technical inspection which includes safety test, engine inspection brake test, light and visibility test and overall vehicle test.

The event is well known for its extraordinary format which includes drag race, flat dirt race, Armageddon race, and most popular night endurance race.

The list of winners who finished podium are as follows:

Overall Winner Champion - Team Bruiser Heads, Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering Technology, Hyderabad Telangana.

Overall Runner Up - Team Assassins, RC Patel Institute of Technology, Shirpur, Maharashtra.

Overall 2nd Runner Up - Team Sparkx Racing, Silver OAK College of engineering and technology, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The event is well known for its extraordinary format and production, the event occurred in a track spread of around 900 acres and total track length of approximate 8.5 Kilometers which is India's biggest off-road racing track. The track is a speed track made for proper professional rally format.

The idea of the event is to make India a motorsports hub and more participation of Indian motorsports racers in reputed international professional events and prepare Indian youth for prestigious events like Formula1, WRC and other international circuit races.

Sponsors - The event is sponsored by Polaris, Red bull, Sini Tyres, House of paws, HPCL, Creative cars enterprises.

"We see there is lots of potential in Indian youth to make representation in international races we are keeping base and preparing upcoming youth for their representation in international race through this platform of Mega ATV Championship. There will be a time when India will make a remarkable representation in prestigious international races and racers of level like Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton will be produced in India," Chairman Autosports India.

