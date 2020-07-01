Faridabad (Haryana) [India], July 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Union Minister of AYUSH, Hon'ble Shripad Yesso Naik visited Jiva Ayurveda on June 28 to take stock of the unbroken chain of treatment services offered by Jiva Ayurveda under lockdown.

During the visit, the minister was apprised of the work done at Jiva Ayurveda based on Dr Partap Chauhan's UN-award winning telemedicine model.

Also Read | Explosion at Boiler of Neyveli Lignite Plant in Tamil Nadu, 17 Injured Taken to NLC Lignite Hospital.

"Jiva Ayurveda is a big national asset. Today I had the opportunity to see the work done by Jiva Ayurveda and I am very happy to see that they have been doing great work to take Ayurveda worldwide. I congratulate Jiva on their exemplary work and I assure that the AYUSH Ministry will always be with them to extend all necessary support," said Shripad Naik.

Several key issues were discussed vis-a-vis the pandemic situation and how Ayurveda is poised to play a greater role in ensuring health and wellbeing as the nation emerges out of the lockdown in the days to come.

Also Read | Sopore Terrorist Attack: J&K Police Saves 3-Year-Old From Getting Hit by Bullet, Heart Wrenching Video Shows Police Consoling Crying Child.

Discussions were also done on the fact that preventive healthcare can play a huge role in empowering people against pathogenic health concerns by leveraging Ayurveda's proven efficacy in enhancing immunity.

Jiva Ayurveda had continued to provide consultations via telemedicine, both telephonic and video consultations under lockdown giving the masses an opportunity to get high-quality treatment from the safe confines of their homes. Shri Naik praised the dedication of Jiva doctors and encouraged them to continue their work.

The minister also visited Jivagram-Centre for Wellbeing, a state of the art Ayurvedic treatment center at Riwazpur, Faridabad. Shri Naik was given a tour of the holistic treatment infrastructure which includes Panchakarma, Yoga, Naturopathy, Meditation, and Raga Chikitsha.

The Hon'ble Minister was welcomed by Shri Rishipal Chauhan, MD Jiva Ayurveda, Dr. Partap Chauhan, Director Jiva Ayurveda, and Madhusudan Chauhan, Director Jiva Ayurveda along with other senior doctors from Jiva Ayurveda.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)