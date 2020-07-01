Chennai, July 1: An explosion was reported from a lignite plant in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on Wednesday. According to a tweet by ANI, the blast took place at a boiler in stage -2 of the Neyveli lignite plant. As many as 17 people have been injured in the incident. The injured ones have been taken to NLC lignite hospital. More details awaited.

Neyveli is a township in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu. Earlier in May, a similar boiler blast was reported at the government-owned Neyveli Lignite Corporation's Thermal power plant in which seven people were injured. The power generated from this power plant is shared by several southern states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Union Territory of Pondicherry.

Here's the tweet:

Tamil Nadu: Explosion at a boiler in stage -2 of the Neyveli lignite plant. 17 injured persons taken to NLC lignite hospital. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

On Tuesday, a gas leak incident was reported from Andhra Pradesh in which a total of two workers lost their lives while four others were hospitalised. The leakage of Benzimidazole gas was reported from Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam.

