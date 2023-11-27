NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 27: Delifrance, with a legacy of 100 years in French Bakery know-how is being brought to India by the Bahri Hospitality and Cuisines Pvt. Ltd., part of the Bahri Group. Delifrance is soon to launch its first outlet in South Delhi, Defence Colony, New Delhi. Bahri Hospitality is the exclusive master franchisee of Delifrance's pan India and also holds the rights of sub-franchising the brand in India. For online sales, the Delifrance India website will be launched in December this year opening the doors to meaningful engagement with its consumers.

Also Read | It Shows Their Hatred for PM Narendra Modi: BJP on Opposition Parties' Criticism of His Sortie on Tejas Fighter Aircraft.

Delifrance outlets will be operating in three formats - Bistro, Bakery & Coffee Shop, and Express Delivery outlet. While the Bistro will have an exclusive menu of viennoiseries, patisseries, bakeries, hot dishes and beverages, the other two formats will specialize in bakeries and patisseries. Bahri Hospitality will develop the brand across all channels to reach out to Indian consumers with specially curated hampers and delicious French bakery classics, combined with local tastes. The group will import French classics bakery goods from Delifrance and has already set up a central production unit in Delhi to produce additional local bakes, based on French bakery techniques and quality ingredients.

At the occasion of Delifrance team visit in Delhi to finalize preparation of the coming store opening, Hemant Bahri, Founder and Managing Director of the Bahri Group says, "We are very excited to launch Delifrance in India. There is a huge potential in the bakery segment and this alliance with Delifrance will allow us to contribute in bringing the authentic taste of French bakery delicacies to the Indian subcontinent across many different channels."

Also Read | Elephant Attack in Assam: Minor Girl Among Two Killed in Wild Elephant Attack in Separate Incidents.

Fabrice Herlax, International Marketing and Concept Strategy Director for Franchise and Branded Solutions, Delifrance says, "Entering the Indian subcontinent is a fantastic challenge for our brand, in its ability to connect and adapt to the local taste and flavors, based on our 100 years legacy in milling and French bakery know-how."

Alain Leduc, Commercial Director for Franchise and Branded Solutions, Delifrance says, "We are proud to work with the Bahri Hospitality and Cuisines Pvt. Ltd. and will ensure that they have our French bakery delicacies delivered to every store or at home."

Matthieu Allonneau, Operations and Innovation Hub Coordinator for Franchise and Branded Solutions, Delifrance says, "Our role will be to support the Bahri Hospitality and Cuisines Pvt. Ltd. in their development across India, meeting the Delifrance high-quality standards and crafting tailor-made training programs with the backing of the Bakery school in Paris."

With the aim of tapping the great Indian consumer market, Delifrance will be opening five more outlets in Delhi /NCR before the end of the financial year 2023-24. In the next 5 years, the brand is looking forward to opening 25 to 30 Delifrance outlets in various formats across India.

Alongside the parent company Grands Moulins de Paris, founded in 1919 in Paris, Delifrance SA is owned by a French farmers agro-industrial cooperative VIVESCIA with 11 000 farmers as shareholders, and had set the ball rolling with this unique value chain - "From the field to the plate." Delifrance specializes in manufacturing state of the art French breads, viennoiserie, savories and patisseries, and currently operates in 200+ outlets across the world under the Delifrance brand since the last 40 years.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)