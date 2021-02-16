New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): JanaJal WOW (Water on Wheels), an IoT-based proprietary technology solution three-wheeler developed by Noida-based JanaJal to deliver safe drinking water to the doorsteps of households, has been approved by the Ministry of Jal Shakti as one of five technologies to deliver the USD 50 Billion drinking water scheme under the National Jal Jeevan Mission.

JanaJal WOW has been recommended to all State Governments and Union Territories to accelerate their respective "Har Ghar Jal" targets. The Union Budget 2021-22 has recently announced Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) to bring safe water to 2.86 crore households through tap connection through an outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crores over next 5 years highlighting the importance of safe water delivery at each home.

Dr Parag Agarwal, Founder and CEO of JanaJal said, "We are delighted and honoured that JanaJal WOW (Water on Wheels) has been recognized and recommended by the Ministry of Jal Shakti as an innovative field-level solution for delivery of safe water to the masses as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission. It is a unique innovation that provides the much-desired mobility for the last-metre delivery of safe water up to the doorstep of households. Further, we feel honoured that Bajaj Auto, a world leader in three-wheelers has extended complete support to the vision and mission of Safe Water for All by working inclusively with our team. We now feel confident in being able to roll out thousands of JanaJal WOWs in India over the next couple of years."

He added, "JanaJal WOW is a completely tech-managed, GPS-monitored, battery-operated, secure three-wheeler with zero carbon emissions. It mitigates the need for increased accessibility and reaches by creating a 'hub and spoke' delivery model deep inside communities. We look forward to playing a crucial role in the 'Har Ghar Jal' mission of the Indian Government that aims to make safe drinking water available to every household by 2024. The widespread adoption of JanaJal WOW would also support the Government's push to popularize the use of clean fuels in India and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels."

Samardeep Subandh, President Intracity Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, "Bajaj Auto is keen to support the JanaJal WOW initiative that resonates with nation-building and is in line with the contribution of the Company over 75 years. Our CNG operated maxima cargo variant will deliver safe drinking water to the doorstep of households. We will support JanaJal WOW to reach masses and work together towards "Har Ghar Jal Mission."

The JanaJal WOW has a water tank capacity of 600 litres. It is intended to deliver up to 2500 litres of safe water to people's homes every day. Every JanaJal WOW uses technology to guard against any unauthorized refilling of water thus ensuring delivery of safe drinking water according to BIS and WHO standards. The company has developed JJSUITE, a unified technology platform supported by proprietary IOT controllers and sensors that help manage every water plant and installation remotely in real-time.

Added Parag Agarwal, "JanaJal WOW functions like a mobile water ATM that can penetrate deeper into communities for home-delivery of safer drinking water. Securing the daily dose of potable water for drinking and cooking by every household can be a challenge in large parts of India. The source of water is often found at significant distances away from habitations, especially in rural areas. JanaJal WOW, an environment-friendly three-wheeler was developed with the objective of delivering water to peoples' doorstep and increase the rate of adoption of safe water as an integral part of the daily life of citizens."

He added, "We are working in conjunction with existing Safe Water Enterprises to help utilise their existing capacity through the deployment of JanaJal Water on Wheels within a radius of up to 5 Kms around each of their water treatment plants. This will not only socially impact millions in the region with increased access and availability of safe water, but also reduce dependence on unsecured water sources and expensive packaged drinking water. After all, untreated water remains one of the biggest causes of COVID-19 as per a recent circular issued by the United Nations."

JanaJal currently has more than 750 water ATMs under its management in association with implementation partners such as Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Indian Railways, Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

JanaJal water ATMs - spread across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat - have till now dispensed over 100 million litres of safe drinking water to people, eliminated 25 million single-use plastic bottles and helped conserve over 50 million litres of water.

JanaJal - 'Jana' means people and 'Jal' means water, was formed with the mission to make safe drinking water Available, Accessible and Affordable (AAA) in a sustainable and consistent manner. JanaJal is a social enterprise and flagship initiative of the Supremus Group to provide Clean and Safe Drinking Water at public places like Railway Stations, Bus Stands, Hospitals, Schools, Religious Places, Village Panchayats, towns, cities, metros and any other places in India as identified by stakeholders in mutual consultation. Safe water is made available 24X7 through JanaJal water ATMs at an affordable cost for communities and citizens.

Since its inception, the company adopted a dedicated services approach towards the setting, operating and maintaining decentralised water treatment plants with the goal to harness existing water treatment capacity and optimise operational aspects across all levels. In line with the same, the company developed JJSUITE, a unified technology platform supported by proprietary IOT controllers and sensors that help manage every plant remotely in the real-time.

The highest emphasis is given to active monitoring of qualitative and quantitative parameters for building consumer confidence. The company has also developed JanaJal WOW (Water on Wheels) a custom electric vehicle for providing last-metre connectivity and delivery of safe water to the doorstep of households. This mitigates the need for increased accessibility and helps drive sustainability for every stakeholder in the value chain through constant and transparent access to data.

