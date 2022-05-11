Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, has increased the Interest Rates on their Fixed Deposit (FD) programme by up to 10 basis points for tenor between 36 to 60 months.

The revised rates on Bajaj Finance FDs of up to Rs. 5 crores are effective from May 10, 2022, and shall apply to fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits.

Also Read | Brisbane Heat Icon Chris Lynn Will Not Receive New Contract For BBL 12.

Post the revision, deposits between 36 months to 60 months will offer a cumulative return as high as 7% p.a. Senior citizens can reap the benefit of up to 0.25% higher FD rates, which will offer assured returns of 7.45% p.a. for 44 months.

Bajaj Finance FD Rates for Non-Senior Citizens, w.e.f. May 10, 2022

Also Read | CSK vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 59.

The rate change also impacts the senior citizens, who can now earn up to 7.25% p.a. for 36-60 months and 6.65% p.a. for a tenor of 24-35 months. The interest rate table for senior citizens is as mentioned below:

A comparison of old and new interest rates for cumulative FD for non-senior citizens has been provided below:

Bajaj Finance Special FD interest rates:

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits has also included special interest rates for all customers. With special interest rates, one can now choose specific tenors to enjoy interest rates up to 7.45% p.a.

For a tenor of 44 months, customers below 60 years of age can enjoy an FD interest rate of 7.20% p.a., while senior citizens can earn up to 7.45% p.a.

The special interest rate table for customers below 60 years is:

For senior citizens, the applicable special interest rates are:

Bajaj Finance offers the comfort of investing from home with an end-to-end paperless online process.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)