Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 1: Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited has marked a significant milestone, reaching an Assets under Management (AUM) of Rs. 10,000 crore on February 29, 2024. This achievement is a result of the strategic journey that began a year ago when the company received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to commence its mutual fund business on March 1, 2023.

The brand launch of Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund took place on June 6, 2023, setting the stage for a promising entry into the mutual fund space. Since then, the company has been steadfast in its mission to provide innovative and reliable investment solutions to its clients.

Bajaj Finserv AMC introduced its fixed income products, the Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund, Bajaj Finserv Overnight Fund and Bajaj Finserv Money Market Fund soon after the brand launch. August 2023 witnessed the launch of Bajaj Finserv AMC's first equity product, the Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund based on megatrend strategy. This marked a key moment as the Assets under Management surged, with the NFO (New Fund Offer) of this scheme crossing the impressive milestone of Rs. 1000 crore. Soon after, Bajaj Finserv AMC also launched Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund and Bajaj Finserv Large and Mid Cap Fund with differentiated product strategies of behavioral edge and moat investing respectively.

One of the distinguishing features of Bajaj Finserv AMC is its future-focused approach. The company has consistently demonstrated a commitment to staying ahead of market trends and understanding the evolving needs of investors. This forward-thinking mindset has not only facilitated the successful launch of diverse products but has also played a pivotal role in achieving the notable AUM of Rs. 10,000 crore within a relatively short span.

Within a span of just a few months, Bajaj Finserv AMC has strategically enhanced its capabilities. It introduced a groundbreaking WhatsApp channel designed exclusively for partners and investors. The launch of Savings+ introduces a unique 2-in-1 strategy, offering retail investors an opportunity for investing in debt products with instant liquidity and return potential. Also, the integration of SFDC ensures a smooth sales enablement process for on-ground sales staff, highlighting Bajaj Finserv AMC's commitment to innovation and efficiency.

The successful NFOs highlight the trust and confidence that investors have placed in Bajaj Finserv AMC. The company's focus on transparency and performance has contributed to building a robust foundation for its mutual fund business. As Bajaj Finserv AMC celebrates reaching the Rs. 10,000 crore AUM milestone, it looks ahead with optimism and aims to create a tech-driven, multi-channel approach to serve investors across various touchpoints and geographies.

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited, has entered the investment solutions industry. Backed by one of India's most respected and oldest brands, it offers a host of innovative products and solutions to every Indian. With a future-focused and differentiated investment strategy, its ambition is to help every Indian achieve his/her financial goals.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

