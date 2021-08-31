Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a bid to accelerate the COVID-19 vaccination process, Bajaj Finserv Health Limited (BFHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited, has collaborated with the National Health Authority (NHA) to offer COVID-19 vaccine slot booking on their website and mobile app. BFHL is a health-tech solutions business aimed at improving the health outcomes of Indian consumers through smarter, connected, and holistic care plans.

Customers who are willing to take the COVID-19 preventive vaccination dose can book their slot on the Bajaj Finserv Health mobile app or website, subject to fulfillment of the eligibility criteria prescribed by the Government in this regard. Customers can follow the following steps to book their vaccine slot:

Step 1: Download the Bajaj Finserv Health mobile app or log on to https://www.bajajfinservhealth.in/cowin and click on COVID-19 vaccination. Step 2: Click on Register/Sign-in and log in using your registered mobile number and One-time Password (OTP). Step 3: Add as a beneficiary or select from the saved list of beneficiary(ies) the person for whom the vaccination appointment is to be booked. Step 4: Search the vaccination center in your preferred District or Pincode. Step 5: Select the vaccination center and preferred date and time slot to confirm your booking. Step 6: After your booking is successful, you will receive an SMS from COWIN regarding the confirmation of your appointment booking. You can also download your appointment slip from Bajaj Finserv Health mobile app or website. In case vaccination slots are not currently available in your area, you can use the 'Vaccine Finder' feature, which permits you to find vaccine slots at the nearest vaccination center. With the help of 'Vaccine Finder', you can get additional information on available vaccine slots and payment details. It lets you keep an eye on vaccine slot availability in the selected area (within India) and helps you find vaccine slots accordingly. BFHL offers a range of healthcare services on a single platform with the aim of providing preventive, prepaid and personalized healthcare. You can locate top doctors near you, book an appointment for online doctor consultation or schedule an in-clinic visit, book lab tests, store your medical records, get reminders for follow-up visits and avail value-optimized healthcare plans that are tailored to meet your needs. This healthcare platform offers the services of 80,000+ doctors from 35+ specialties, 700+ affiliated hospitals and 3500+ labs.

