Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI/PNN): Bakhla Tours and Travels, one of India's most prominent and market-leading Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage companies, recently crossed the 34th year of its operations. Founded by Rashid Bakhla with the support of his wife in the year 1989, the name has become a beacon of excellent experiences for Hajjis over the decades. The company made seamless and comfortable Hajj and Umrah possible when religious pilgrimage was extremely challenging, and hardly any organized sector players provided such services.

In 1988, the founder Rashid Bakhla and his mother went for Hajj and faced many hardships. That's when he decided to return to India and build a supporting platform to eliminate the difficulties for other Hajjis who aimed to make their soul purification journey. Determined with his vision and blessed in his heart, he first took a group of Hajjis for Umrah and Ziyarat pilgrimage tours in October 1988 and promised himself to start a Travel Agency, which he did in 1989.

Over the years of continued success, he has now been able to guide his sons to make his venture a legacy, and the agency continues serving the guests of Allah and earning rewards in the noblest job that could ever exist.

Speaking about this, Rashid Bakhla, Founder of Bakhla Tours and Travels, said, "Right from the start, my focus has been on delivering the best services and amenities and building a trustworthy all-around experience for our pilgrims. We have built some of the best collaborations and offer an extensive range of packages and travel-related services to Hajjis across different budgets, apart from the most competitive rates in the market. The last few years have been challenging due to the pandemic as Saudi Arabia had closed its borders to all, and only 1,000 domestic pilgrims were allowed to go for Hajj in 2020. In 2021, one million people were allowed to do Hajj, but with many restrictions, and under 65 years only. Even in 2022, there were challenges, but Bakhla Tours offered the best and incomparable rates with outstanding services, and we endeavor to do even better in the upcoming 2023 Hajj season."

For 34 years, Bakhla Tours and Travels has successfully grown as a family business in a highly challenging and unpredictable market. Much hard work has been put in by Bakhla's family, and their professionalism has withstood the test of time. From the early days, Bakhla has managed visa applications, documentation, ticketing, hotel arrangements, and other requirements to ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage for all pilgrims visiting the house of Allah. Dedicated teams are allotted for every task to streamline the functions. One of the teams is based in Saudi Arabia and focuses on finding the top hotels and making the best arrangements and securing deals for the Hajjis. A second team handles visa arrangements and finds the best flight rates for the pilgrims. Another team manages booking and customer support functions to ensure that every pilgrim gets the best and most suitable deal as per their requirements. And last but not least, a dedicated team works all year, curating the perfect packages to provide a memorable experience.

This social emphasis on giving the best experiential and affordable packages for people from across strata makes Bakhla Tours and Travels one of the leading companies in the industry. Reflecting upon the journey of 34 successful years and guided by the slogan "The Better Pilgrimage," Bakhla Tours and Travels continues to live up to its image and promise.

