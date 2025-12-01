PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1: Reaffirming its reputation for setting the standard for luxury living in Mumbai, Paradigm Realty has unveiled its latest offering: Superstar-Signature Edition, which is sure to be the crown jewel of Bandra's exclusive real estate landscape. The ultra-luxury property combines the very best of an aspirational address, breathtaking views of the coast, indulgent amenities and seamless connectivity to offer discerning homebuyers a comprehensive lifestyle upgrade.

- The Superstar-Signature Edition property combines a coveted location with striking architecture, indulgent amenities and curated spaces

- The project comprises expansive 4BHK oceanfront sky suites and sky villas

- It delivers a total ultra-luxury lifestyle upgrade with private residences that each occupy one floor for ultimate discretion

- The holistically planned architecture ensures sun-path orientation and all-weather resistance, while the cross-ventilated layout with three open sides make for harmonious living with the elements

Superstar-Signature Edition is modelled on the lines of resort-style living, carefully designed as an oasis of calm, synergy and luxuriance in Mumbai's bustling heart. The 23-storey landmark structure houses 20 limited-edition private residences, with each unit occupying an entire floor. This sense of exclusivity is further enhanced by a private lift that provides seamless access to each home. The thoughtfully planned architecture traces the sun's journey across the sky and seasons, while the three open sides let the outdoors in, ensuring complete harmony with the elements. The striking facade is modelled on a curtain wall concept that envelopes the residences in a high-performance glass-and-metal 'skin' to enhance thermal comfort, acoustic performance and energy efficiency.

Luxury is woven into every aspect of Paradigm's Superstar-Signature Edition--the indulgent material palette speaks the language of understated elegance with its rich European oak panelling, polished Italian marble floors and handcrafted stone elements, accented by sculptural lighting. The addition of bespoke furniture, natural finishes and ambient lighting further add to the structure's curated and calming ethos. True to Paradigm Realty's approach of delivering lifestyles beyond residences, Superstar-Signature Edition too is embedded with designated social and wellness spaces. Recognising that the definition of luxury is evolving to encompass living spaces that double up as intelligent ecosystems for the 'ultra well-thy', Superstar-Signature Edition embraces and elevates the ideals of holistic wellness through a bouquet of amenities. These include a state-of-the-art gymnasium, a zero-noise green yoga deck and meditation garden, an infrared sauna with therapeutic healing technology, a hyperbaric chamber for oxygen therapy, and even an ultramodern cryogenic chamber.

These are offset by dedicated unwinding zones that combine leisure with socialising, whether at the impeccably laid-out entertainment lounges, the virtual gaming zone, the full-service deli cafe with private seating or even the open-to-sky movie theatre with plush seating. The high-life experience reaches all-new heights with the rooftop infinity pool, which is accentuated by a stone-tiled deck, while the chic terrace lounge and rooftop bar give residents the ability to unwind under the stars. Aesthetic touches of green peek through in the outdoor landscaped deck, which is crisscrossed by natural stone paths, enveloping residents in an air of calm and ease.

Superstar-Signature Edition is the cornerstone of Paradigm Realty's Marquee Collection, a new calibre of ultra-luxury projects that will redefine Mumbai's real estate landscape. Inspired by CMD Parthh K Mehta's travels around the world, as well as the observations and experiences he has gathered from some of the finest luxury developments globally, the Marquis collection goes beyond what can be perceived visually to deliver an immersive sensory experience. And so, the Marquis brand brings together the very best of design and luxury, with dream homes that are state-of-the-art, timeless and a cut above the rest in terms of their aesthetics.

"Superstar-Signature Edition isn't just designed to impress--it's built to elevate your senses. Every surface, every detail, and every experience has been thoughtfully composed using the finest materials and design principles. It's a space where architecture meets artistry, and everyday living transforms into an immersive, ultra-luxury experience. Recognising the criticality of convenience in delivering a truly exceptional lifestyle, the location too has been handpicked to offer seamless connectivity and a coveted address. We believe this property will raise the bar for aspirational living in Mumbai. This dynamic real estate ecosystem is brimming with opportunities," said Parthh K Mehta, CMD of Paradigm Realty.

The property comprises expansive 4BHK oceanfront sky suites and sky villas. With a starting price of INR 18 cr., Paradigm's Signature Edition aims to meet and exceed the expectations of Mumbai's HNIs, C-Suite executives, celebrities and other personalities of note.

About Paradigm Realty

Paradigm Realty is a prominent player in the suburban real estate market of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The company has built a stellar track record over the last decade of operations and has established a reputation for timely delivery, superlative space planning, and fine craftsmanship through its cutting-edge projects. Under the leadership of CMD Parthh K Mehta, Paradigm Realty has risen through the ranks to emerge as a prestigious, visionary and reputable brand, with 13 projects undertaken in 10 years, 3,500+ delivered residences and 5 million sq. ft of upcoming developments.

For more information, visit: https://paradigmrealty.co.in/

