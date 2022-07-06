New Delhi [India]/ Bourges [France] July 6 (ANI/Seraphim): Starting this month, it will be the battle of the mixologists at the MONIN Cup 2022. This much-awaited competition for bartenders is a prestigious platform that showcases exceptional talent. This year's edition is on the theme "Sharing memorable moments'' where participants are expected to use their creativity, skill, passion, and inventiveness to develop a memorable cocktail moment.

Participants will have the opportunity to compete on a global level as finalists from different countries will compete in the International Grand Finale for the coveted trophy in France at the end of 2022. For many, it may well be the first occasion to compete and demonstrate their best competencies while living out their passion for their profession.

The last two-plus years have certainly put the spotlight on unpredictability and the hospitality industry was at the centre of the storm. With the MONIN Cup 2022, the company wants to support reviving the hospitality industry to pre-pandemic times.

Commenting on the MONIN Cup 2022, Germain Araud, Managing Director, Monin India Pvt Ltd said: "The Indian Food and Beverage industry has so much hidden talent. We have seen numerous talents emerging post the pandemic where people sitting at home showcased their creativity. Now it is time to bring them onto the professional stage. Our objective is to showcase that talent and select the most skilled mixologist in India. The contest encourages experimenting and creating new experiences - something all of us are eager to do after the pandemic. We are on the hunt for the best mixologist- one who knows how to touch the right senses."

With this strong hope and to rekindle the passion for mixology, the MONIN Cup 2022 will be conducted across key cities in India. Commencing on July 12, the first stop will be Kolkata followed by July 18, in Bengaluru, July 25, in Mumbai and concluding on August 1, in New Delhi. The finals will be held in New Delhi on 3rd August.

Participants looking to compete will have to be either professional bartenders or students from bar schools aged between 21-27 years. As part of the competition, participants will have to explain their choice of recipe and MONIN flavours. The recipes presented must include a minimum of 10ml of at least one product from MONIN's wide flavour profiles across categories including Le Sirop de MONIN, Le Fruit de MONIN to Le Frappe de Monin. One can also mix a combination of MONIN products if required.

The judging committee is made up of Professional Bartenders, chefs, influencers, and F&B managers among many others. The veterans will evaluate all aspects such as presentation, efficiency, skills, appearance, aroma, taste, and respect for the theme. The challenge for the participants is to create a cocktail experience that can be shared, enjoyed, and even felt by everyone together. The winners would be chosen based on their unique craft that is memorable and gets people immersed in the drink.

The three best participants from each region will have a chance to compete in the coveted national finale in Delhi on August 3, 2022. One among them will hold the prestigious title of representing India in the international grand finale in France at the end of 2022. Currently, the competition has already received over 1500 applications.

With a wealth of more than 100 years of experience, MONIN has become the brand of reference for bar and catering professionals, offering more than 150 flavours available in 150 countries. The company has the widest range of Premium Syrups, Fruit Mixes, and Gourmet Sauces. Versatile and with an unrivalled strength of flavour, MONIN products can respond to the demands of all professionals: delivering quality, multiple flavours, and originality in all applications.

