Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Beauty Garage Professional, a leading made-in-India haircare brand, unveiled its revolutionary Botoliss range at an exclusive two-day launch event at Harsha & Rakesh Salon in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. The event brought together hairstyling professionals, beauty enthusiasts, and salon patrons for an interactive and enriching experience.

As part of the launch, Beauty Garage Professional offered a special 50% discount on Botoliss treatments, availed by around 20 customers over the two days. To further enhance the experience, each customer receiving the discounted treatment was gifted a complimentary Botoliss travel kit. Additionally, the event offered free hair washes to the first 50 customers, creating a buzz and attracting a large turnout.

Adding a personal and interactive touch, the event featured a unique do-it-yourself activity where guests created their own personalized nourishing hair masks using various enriching ingredients of Botoliss Biotin Conditioner. This DIY session allowed participants to experience the brand's commitment to customized haircare and innovation.

Speaking about the successful event, Mahesh Ravaria, CEO and Co-Founder of Beauty Garage Professional, said, "The Botoliss range represents a breakthrough in haircare, combining cutting-edge technology with the goodness of natural ingredients. Through this event, we wanted to provide our clients with a product experience and a memorable journey of self-care and creativity. The overwhelming response reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for haircare professionals and consumers alike."

The Botoliss launch event marks another milestone in Beauty Garage Professional's journey to redefine the haircare industry, emphasizing innovation, quality, and customer-centricity.

About Beauty Garage Professional

Beauty Garage Professional is transforming a multi-million dollar Hair Care Sector and reinventing hair and scalp health with groundbreaking products and a top-notch distribution network. It's a truly Made in India success story with the only Indian company manufacturing products and introducing innovative treatments such as Hair Botox. With a dedicated team engaged in continuous product research and technology exploration, the company has a remarkable growth story in the thriving Indian haircare market.

Beauty Garage is a dynamic and influential player in the beauty industry, poised for continued success on both domestic and international fronts led by dynamic founders, Mahesh and Jigar Ravaria who established the company in 2017. The company stands out with a compelling competitive edge in the hair treatment market with strategic expansion plans of establishing a global presence with a focus on key regions such as the Middle East and the United States. The company's strong network comprises over 100 distributors, supported by a dedicated team of 150 field Professionals, including both sales and technicians.

Beauty Garage Professional is at the forefront of innovation, delivering high-end quality products in more than 32 countries. Its worldwide distribution and FDA approval positions it as a winning player in the market revolutionising the Indian Salon Industry with flawless rich hair care products. The remarkable R&D teams are tirelessly working to develop innovative products for hair care and treatment.

The company's primary focus is on reinventing hair care, and collaborating with hairdressers to develop solutions and services at the forefront of the industry. With the core ethos centered around a profound love for hair, the company aims to provide comprehensive hair care solutions that repair and restyle hair post-treatment damage. At Beauty Garage Professional, the absolute dedication to the art of hair care shines through, empowering Professionals and customers alike to achieve their hair goals with confidence and flair.

Today, Beauty Garage Professional showcases a diverse collection of 100+ SKUs and six distinctive series, including K9 Botoplexx, Botoliss, Botosmart, Shea, Shea Curls, and ScalpSense using the high-end, advanced technology to create all the products designed to satisfy the customers. The safest ingredients are curated and treated in the safest environment to obtain the best results. With strong partnerships with salons across India, Beauty Garage caters to the rising beauty consciousness as people are investing more in hair & scalp care, and solutions to enhance their appearance and wellbeing.

Website: https://beautygarage.com/about-us/

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | 9820184099

sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

