New Delhi, November 27: Hundreds of construction workers staged a protest outside the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office in Civil Lines on Wednesday, demanding compensation for the income loss they have suffered due to the ongoing ban on construction activities under GRAP. The protest was organised by the Building Workers Union, which is affiliated with the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU). Delhi Police Intensifies Border Checks of Vehicles Not Compliant with GRAP-IV Measures.

During the protest, workers highlighted the impact of the construction ban on their livelihoods after the implementation of GRAP restrictions on November 18. With air quality worsening in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had announced stricter pollution control measures under Stage 4 of GRAP, including a ban on truck entry and a temporary halt on construction at public projects. Delhi Pollution: GRAP Stage-4 Restrictions To Come Into Force From November 18 As Air Quality Worsens in Delhi-NCR; Check Details.

The protesters marched through the streets, raising anti-establishment slogans and carrying posters with messages such as "Stop attacking the livelihood of workers" and "We demand daily minimum wage, fair compensation for all construction workers". The union demanded an increase in daily compensation rates to Rs 783 for unskilled workers, Rs 868 for skilled workers and Rs 954 for highly skilled workers. Additionally, the Union called for action against alleged corruption in labour offices, claiming that it prevents workers from accessing their rightful benefits.