When it comes to growing wealth or simply maintaining healthy finances, experts recommend investing their money.

It is financially prudent to start investing as early as possible. Doing so allows individuals three key benefits, which are:

Investments supplement income passively

Investments help combat inflation year on year

Investments create a contingency fund that can be used during emergencies

Picking the right tool is equally important. Investors have several options to choose from at this stage, and their goal should be to find an investment that can reliably earn money. Fixed deposit is a smart choice as it is a secured moderate-yield option.

Read on to understand how Bajaj Finance FD stands out as a reliable financial instrument.

Offers secured earnings

Fixed deposits are not affected by market volatility or downturns. An FD from the right financial institution is one of the safest ways to invest. You can assess the safety of an FD based on the ratings it has from agencies like CRISIL or ICRA. For instance, the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has the FAAA rating from CRISIL and the MAAA rating from ICRA. These are the highest ratings for stability and credibility, indicating that one's money is never at risk.

Loan against FD facility

With the loan against FD facility, one can use their money when they need it the most without breaking their FDs. Should an urgent need for funds arise, they can withdraw from the fixed deposit prematurely. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers an easy loan against FD, where investors can avail a loan against their FD of up to 75% of the deposit amount. Getting a loan against FD can be done with minimal documentation, quick processing and no additional charges.

Functions as a secured investment instrument for senior citizen investors

The FD can help senior citizen investors set up a secured income stream during their golden years. Thanks to flexible payout options, one can get their interest earnings monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually. These returns can easily cover day-to-day expenses without any risks for senior citizens. The secured nature of the FD offers such investors much-needed peace of mind during their golden years.

Attractive FD interest rates

Investors can benefit from the high FD interest rates with attractive returns of up to 7.05% p.a. These interest rates are better than those offered by banks, post offices, and others.

Here is a table to show how much one can earn with a long-tenor Bajaj Finance FD.

Citizen aged below 60 investing:

Easy online investment process

Investing in a fixed deposit is a hassle-free process. For instance, Bajaj Finance allows investors to book an FD online within minutes. One needs to fill out a form and make the deposit digitally. What's more, they get secured interest rates up to 7.05% on their deposits, which means investors can earn more with high FD rates, and they don't have to worry about market volatility affecting their returns.

When contemplating a secured financial plan for the short or long term, investing in a Bajaj Finance FD is a smart choice.

