Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): Berger Paints said on Wednesday its consolidated net profit for quarter ended March increased by 102 per cent to Rs 209 crore as against Rs 103 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 61 per cent to Rs 336 crore as against Rs 208 crore in Q4 FY20.

Revenue from operations in Q4 FY21 totalled Rs 2,026 crore as compared to Rs 1,355 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal, marking an increase of 49.5 per cent.

For the entire fiscal year ended March 2021, net profit was Rs 720 crore as against Rs 656 crore in FY20, up 9.7 per cent.

EBIDTA increased by 12 per cent to Rs 1,188 crore from Rs 1,061 crore. Revenue from operations rose by 7.1 per cent to Rs 6,818 crore from Rs 6,366 crore in FY20.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.80 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, the company said in a statement.

Berger Paints is the second largest paint company in India with 16 manufacturing units.(ANI)

