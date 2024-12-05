ATK

New Delhi [India], December 5: The Taj City Centre in Patna is not just another luxury hotel. It is the epitome of class, modernity, and comfort, designed with a combination of traditional elegance and contemporary flair.

If you are planning a trip to the city soon, book yourself a room at the Taj Hotel in Patna. With its prime location, you can also explore some of the top places to see in Patna, ensuring you can make the most of your time in the city.

Let's discuss some of the top attractions around the Taj Hotel in Patna to include in your travel itinerary.

Top Places to See in Patna around Taj Hotel

Golghar

A popular tourist place in Patna, Bihar, is Golghar. This majestic round house-like monument is located towards the west of the Gandhi Maidan and holds high cultural significance. Golghar has 145 stairs, which allow you to climb up to the roof and capture panoramic views of the city. During the evenings, you can also enjoy a light and sound show.

Opening Hours - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Entry Fee - Free entry

Bihar Police Museum

Bihar Museum opened in August 2015 in Patna. It showcases the history of law enforcement in the state of Bihar by presenting a unique collection of uniforms, police equipment and antique weapons. On separate floors, the museum also features some Chinese and Tibetan masterpieces.

Opening Hours - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Entry Fee - Free entry

Shrikrishna Science Centre

It is an interactive science center in Patna that offers a wide range of engaging and educational experiences suitable for all ages. Moreover, it hosts different interactive exhibitions and showcases unique demonstrations to catch every one's fancy. You can learn a lot about technology and science.

Opening Hours - 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Entry Fee - Rs40/per person

Gandhi Maidan

Gandhi Maidan is one of the top places to see in Patna. It has witnessed some of the most significant events in the Indian history, especially the Indian Independence Movement or the Quit India Movement. It is a popular tourist spot for public events and get-togethers.

Opening Hours - Open 24 hours

Entry Fee - Free entry

Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib Ji

Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib Ji is one of the five Sikh shrines. It is a significant site in Patna that commemorates the place of birth of the tenth Guru Gobind Singh Ji. This gurdwara showcases stunning architecture and envelopes you with an instant feeling of serenity and peace. You can also sit for a Langar at the community kitchen.

Opening Hours - 3:00 am - 9:00 pm

Entry Fee - Free entry

Patna Museum

The Patna Museum is home to numerous historical artifacts that showcase Bihar's rich and diverse culture and heritage. You can spot various paintings, coins, sculptures, pottery, and much more. Most of the artifacts belong to the Pala, Mauryan, and Gupta periods.

Opening Hours - 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Entry Fee - Rs15 for Indians, Rs250 for international visitors

Indira Gandhi Planetarium

The Indira Gandhi Planetarium of Patna takes you through the world of space. It offers a range of immersive shows and state-of-the-art activities. People who love astronomy and are curious about space should definitely visit this place in Patna.

Opening Hours - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Entry Fee - Rs50/ per person.

Conclusion

Patna, as a city, has a lot to offer. If you are ready to embark on your trip to this city, book a room with the Taj Hotel, one of the best hotels in Patna, for a luxurious getaway surrounded by some of the top tourist attractions in the city. At Taj, enjoy world-class amenities and exceptional service during your stay.

Book your room at the Taj Hotel in Patna today!

