PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21: Mumbai-based Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd has received commencement certificate from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to carry out development work for the construction project 'Shiv Sai Paradise', Phase II, Majiwada for Tower G for basement + 31 floors of 2/3 BHK homes. The Company plans to buy more FSI by paying TDR, as the final project has a total of 58 floors. Company expects revenues in the range of Rs. 700-800 crore over a period of five years from this real estate project.

Also Read | Ukraine Updates: Kyiv ‘destroying the Enemy,’ Zelenskyy Says.

The commencement certificate shall remain valid for a period of one. The land has already been purchased and the company had gradually started working on the same project.

On January 5, 2023 company received permission from TMC for the construction of TOWER G, consisting of a basement + stilts or ground + 1st to 6th parking floor + 7 to 31th floors based on the company's current FSI. Company has received permission from TMC Chief Fire Officer for upto 52" floor and once the company procures the required TDR as per TMC guidelines, the additional floor amendment will be applied. TMC has provided the company with a letter of intent, allowing company to approach MoEF for the aforementioned amendments. Company officials had a meeting with Ministry of Environment and Forest Department (MoEF) for proposed G Tower of Ground + 6 level parking + 52 floor residential floor (2/3 BHK) at Shiv Sai Paradise, Phase Il, Majiwada and consent from MoEF is awaited.

Also Read | Indian Army Forms 'Bharatmala' Along Border Areas From Siachen to Kanyakumari To Mark International Yoga Day 2023 (See Pics).

The company has already started availing of the required project finance, appointed a civil contractor, and complied with all other required sanctions and permissions to start up the construction work on receipt of an amendment in MoEF permission, which is in an advanced stage. In view of the above, the company will be fully utilising their available potential FSI at Majiwada, Thane Phase II Residential Tower, which will have 2/3 BHK luxurious or sophisticated flats with all modern amenities and facilities to cater to the local residential market by offering 400 number of flats at affordable/reasonable rates.

Based on current market conditions, the company anticipates revenue of approximately Rs. 700-800 crores from this real estate project in Majiwada, Thane, over the next five years, and will comply with or amend RERA as necessary. On successful completion of this project company will be Debt free and will increase their expansion project at ANCHAVIYO RESORT along with higher capacity utilization of SSP Phosphatic Fertiliser Business at Wada, Palghar.

Additionally, the company has renewed SSP fertilizer marketing tie up with SPIC (Greenstar Fertilizers Ltd) for 25000 M.T for the year 2023-24 and also in the process of marketing tie up with Indian Potash Ltd for 30000 M.T in addition to 15000 M.T SSP sales through company's own marketing network and expects revenue of Rs. 80-85 Crore subject to renewal of NBS policy of Department of Fertilizer (DOF). The management has also signed Settlement MOU on February 24, 2023 and received Rs.9 crore as repayment of entire loan amount from Mol Chem Ltd (Associate Concern).

At Anchviyo Resort, company has added 12 rooms and installed solar system which will help it save electricity cost of approx. Rs. 1 crore per annum.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)