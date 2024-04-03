New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): India's leading car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Limited has touched a significant milestone by achieving a cumulative production of over 3 crore car units in India. The achievement has made it the fastest among all Suzuki production bases to reach this feat in just 40 years and 4 months since the start of production in December 1983.

The production was carried out at the company's manufacturing facilities in Manesar, Gurugram and Hansalpur in Gujarat. Notably, the Manesar plant has played a pivotal role in this achievement, with over 2.68 crore vehicles manufactured in Haryana and over 32 lakh vehicles produced at Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant.

"Today India is world's third largest passenger vehicle market and poised to grow stronger in coming years. To fulfil customer demand and aspirations, we plan to invest further and increase our annual production capacity to 4 million units by FY 2030-31," says Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

The statement further added that "We remain committed towards 'Make in India' and have been strengthening our operations in the country, catering to domestic as well as global markets. We contribute nearly 40 pc to the total vehicle exports from India."

India's iconic car Maruti 800 which ushered the mobility revolution in the country played a very important role in this achievement by contributing over 29 lakh units. Other top contributors include successful models such as Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift, Wagon R, Dzire, Omni, Baleno, Eeco, Brezza and Ertiga.

The company commenced exports in 1987 and today contributes nearly 40pc of the total vehicle exports from India and leads as a significant contributor in the India's automobile exports. Focusing on the 'Make in India' initiatives and customer-centric strategies, Maruti Suzuki continues to set benchmarks for the industry. (ANI)

