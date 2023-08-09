GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], August 9: PromptTech, headquartered in Techno Park, Trivandrum, proudly announces the joining of Biju Augustine as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Director. With an impressive 30+ years of senior software professional experience in Silicon Valley, Biju will lead the company's R&D division at their newly set up global innovation office in Silicon Valley.

"We are thrilled to welcome Biju, a seasoned software professional with a remarkable track record in Silicon Valley, to lead our team. Our innovation hub in the world's best technology ecosystem in Silicon Valley and a strategically positioned global delivery division in India, will empower us to offer the latest technologies at competitive pricing to our esteemed global customers," said Aby Abraham, the Founder & Executive Director of PromptTech.

PromptTech is a leading technology firm based in Techno Park, Trivandrum specializing in delivering innovative solutions to the global retail and insurance industry. Earned laurels for its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction, PromptTech continues to drive advancements in the technology landscape.

