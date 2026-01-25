New Delhi, January 25: The third-generation Renault Duster is finally set to make its official debut in India on January 26, marking the comeback of the well-known SUV badge in the country. The new-generation Duster will enter the competitive mid-size SUV space, taking on established rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and the upcoming Tata Sierra.

After its formal unveiling, the 2026 Renault Duster is expected to go on sale between February and March 2026. While the model is already on sale in global markets including Brazil, Turkey and South Africa, the India-spec version will receive market-specific changes. Renault has also confirmed the development of a hybrid variant, scheduled for launch by mid-2026, ahead of the festive Diwali season. Nissan Gravite MPV Launch Postponed in India; New Dates for Renault Triber Rival To Be Announced Soon.

2026 Renault Duster Platform and Dimensions

The new-generation Duster is underpinned by the CMF-B modular platform from the Renault-Nissan Alliance. This architecture has been extensively localised for India to help keep costs competitive. The same platform will also underpin the upcoming Nissan Tekton and future seven-seat SUV offerings from both brands.

Dimensionally, the SUV measures 4,343mm in length, 1,813mm in width, and 1,661mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,657mm. Staying true to its rugged DNA, the Duster offers 217mm of ground clearance and a boot space of 472 litres, making it suitable for both urban and off-road use.

2026 Renault Duster Interior Features and Safety

Inside the cabin, the new Duster features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Additional highlights include a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a six-speaker Arkamys 3D audio system, wireless smartphone charging, and ventilated front seats.

On the safety front, the SUV comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard. The new-gen Duster will also offer Level 2 ADAS along with a reverse camera, further strengthening its safety credentials.

2026 Renault Duster Engine and Gearbox Options

At launch, Renault will offer the Duster with two turbocharged petrol engines. The more powerful option is a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol unit, producing 156bhp and 250Nm of torque, paired with either a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. Hyundai To Launch New Boxy Compact SUV in India; Rugged Prototype Spotted Testing With Ioniq 5-Inspired Design.

A second engine option will be an all-new 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol motor, designed for entry-level variants. While petrol engines will lead the initial lineup, the hybrid version, expected in mid-2026, is likely to appeal to buyers seeking improved fuel efficiency.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Car Lelo ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).