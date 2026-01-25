Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 25 (ANI): Chennai Singams faced Srinagar Ke Veer in their 7th match of Season 3 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat. The bowling department of Chennai Singams completely dominated the first half of the match by restricting Srinagar Ke Veer to just 42/9. Chennai Singams earned their 4th win of ISPL Season 3, beating Srinagar Ke Veer by 4 wickets, and returned to winning ways with an outstanding performance.

After being asked to bowl first, Chennai Singams' bowlers roared with economical spells at the start, according to a release. Ashish Pal started the proceedings for Chennai Singams by picking 1 wicket in his two-over spell and giving away just 7 runs. Chennai Singams' go-to bowler for the ISPL Swing Ball Overs has always been Jagannath Sarkar, and he delivered by dismissing Arvind Kumar, conceding just 6 runs, and restricting Srinagar Ke Veer to 18/2 in the first 5 overs.

Sunil Kumar, who bowled the ISPL 50-50 Challenge Over for Chennai Singams, conceded just 6 runs and picked 2 wickets, putting Srinagar Ke Veer in a spot of bother. Captain Ankur Singh and Anurag Sarshar controlled the death overs by giving away just 17 runs in the last 3 overs and kept Srinagar Ke Veer to a total of just 42/9 after the end of 10 overs. A complete team effort kept the target below 50 runs for Chennai Singams.

Chasing the target of 43, Chennai Singams opened with Jagannath Sarkar and Krishna Satpute, who were playing their second match in ISPL Season 3. They started the innings with a square cut but couldn't stay on the crease for a long time. Jagannath Sarkar continued his impressive form for Chennai Singams with the bat as well. Chennai Singams lost 3 wickets in the ISPL Swing Ball Overs of Minad Manjrekar in the form of Nagesh, Ganesh and Captain Ankur Singh. Sarfraz Khan was used as the Googly Impact Sub by Chennai Singams in the 50-50 Challenge Over, where Chennai Singams scored 19 runs and sealed their fourth win of the third edition. This comprehensive victory takes Chennai Singams to 8 points in 7 matches.

Jagannath Sarkar was named the Man of the Match for his all-round performance in the game. Chennai Singams will face Bengaluru Strikers on 25 January 2026 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.

Match SummarySrinagar Ke Veer: 42/9 (10 overs)Mohd Razi 13(16)Anurag Sarshar 2/7 (2 overs)Sunil Kumar 2/10 (2 overs)Ankur Singh 2/14 (2 overs)

Chennai Singams: 50/6 (5.5 overs)Jagannath Sarkar 16(9)Minad Manjrekar 3/3 (2 overs)Result: Chennai Singams beat Srinagar Ke Veer by 4 wickets. (ANI)

