London, January 25: Nothing, the London-based technology firm led by Carl Pei, is reportedly preparing to expand its smartphone portfolio with the launch of the Nothing Phone 4a Pro. Following the recent release of the Nothing Phone 3, the new 'Pro' variant in the 'a' series is expected to bridge the gap between mid-range pricing and flagship-level performance.

The device is anticipated to make its global debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February, launching simultaneously in the Indian and international markets. Early reports suggest that the Nothing Phone 4a Pro could be positioned as a competitive alternative in the sub-INR 35,000 segment, continuing the brand's strategy of offering distinct aesthetics alongside capable hardware. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Imminent, Coming With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC; Check Expected Price Range, Features and Specifications.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Specifications

Leaks and rumours related to the technical specifications suggest that the Nothing Phone 4a Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series processor. To ensure smooth multitasking and high-octane performance, the device is likely to ship with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Notably, the Pro variant is also expected to include eSIM support, a feature becoming increasingly standard in the premium mid-range category.

In terms of photography, the handset could sport a triple rear camera configuration. This setup reportedly includes a 64MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP telephoto lens for improved zoom capabilities, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For the design, while specific renders have not yet been confirmed, industry insiders expect Nothing to retain its signature transparent elements and Glyph interface.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price in India

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro will possibly launch alongside the standard Nothing Phone 4a to provide users with more choice in the mid-range bracket. As for the pricing, the handset is expected to reach the Indian market at a starting price of INR 34,999. This positioning would place it in direct competition with upcoming devices from OnePlus and Google’s Pixel 'a' series. Nothing OS 4.0 Rollout Begins: Nothing Phone 3 Becomes 1st To Get Latest Android 16-Based Update, Check Out Other Eligible Devices and Timeline; Know Key Features.

Market analysts suggest that the device will likely be available in three distinct colour options: Blue, Pink, and White. While Nothing has not officially confirmed these details, the brand's presence at MWC is expected to provide further clarity on the design and availability. As the launch date nears, more information regarding the battery capacity and charging speeds is anticipated to surface via regulatory listings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Now News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

