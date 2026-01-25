New Delhi, January 25: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday (January 24, 2026) uploaded on its website the names of people on the list of SIR logical discrepancies list following an order of the Supreme Court, a poll panel official said. The district electoral officers will now download the list and display it on panchayat bhavans and block offices as directed by the court.

The Supreme Court on January 19 directed the ECI to display the names of those on the "logical discrepancies" list at gram panchayat bhavans, block offices of talukas and ward offices in West Bengal by Saturday (January 14). The court noted that 1.25 crore voters in the State figure on the "logical discrepancies" list. SIR in West Bengal: Election Commission Appoints 4 New Special Roll Observers To Review Special Intensive Revision.

“The lists of unmapped voters and those with logical discrepancies are on our website,” the official told PTI. Logical discrepancies in progeny linking with the 2002 voter list include instances of a mismatch in the parent's name and the age difference between a voter and their parent being less than 15 years or more than 50 years. SIR in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Selectively ‘Targeting’ Minority Voters in State (Watch Videos).

The poll panel was facing uncertainty over complying with the apex court’s directive, as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had not received the required software till late Friday (January 23) night, a well-placed source said.

