New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI/PNN): A pioneer of modern Indian entrepreneurship, JRD Tata, once said, "No success or achievement in material terms is worthwhile unless it serves the needs or interests of the country and its people and is achieved by fair and honest means."

This quote from Sir J.R.D Tata reflects his dedication to uplifting others and pushing society and nation to Excellency. The legendary business baron was a visionary man who strongly believed in giving back to the community and used his talents and abilities to leave the world better than he found it.

Having the same values embedded in his heart, Bipin Chandra, an exemplary business leader with a futuristic vision, passion, and dedication, is setting a benchmark in the energy sector while contributing abundantly with his services to the development of society and nation-building at large.

Bipin Chandra received another accolade in its already illustrious journey for its positive impact on the industry through cutting-edge technologies in the energy sector. He was felicitated at the Economic Times Global Indian Leaders awards ceremony by well-known Bollywood actor DiaMirza.The award was to recognize his leadership and his contribution to create an impact with his influence in the technology industry.

Speaking after being felicitated at the ET Global Indian Leader awards 2022, Bipin Chandra, CEO of Esyasoft Technologies, said: "Significant achievements come only after hard work, so I am thankful and genuinely honoured to receive this flattering title and award along with my team because this is another proof we are on the right track and that we are recognised for our efforts, commitment, high professionalism, and expertise."

In a world where connectivity is of the utmost necessity, the role of a viable and consistent power grid cannot be overstated. That's how the story of Esyasoft started in 2014 under the indomitable leadership of Chandra, a Social & Technology entrepreneur passionate about liberating inefficiencies in the Energy Sector. To realise the dream of making energy affordable, accessible, and sustainable, he gathered a team of Industry experts and application specialists.

Today, Esyasoft is standing tall as an Indian pioneer in smart grid solutions provider and is one of the largest implementers holding its presence in India and UAE and expanding worldwide.

By leveraging technology and analytics, the prominent company provides solutions to utilities by enabling end-to-end visibility and control over the grid while ensuring the energy infrastructure's quality, reliability, security, and resilience.

