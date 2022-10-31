Tripura, October 31: In yet another incident of crime against women, a 25-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped by her estranged husband and his two associates at Panisagar in North Tripura. The rape survivor alleged that cops did not register an FIR for four days citing the reason that the area is not under their “operational jurisdiction”.

TOI reported that when the woman went to register FIR Kailashahar women’s police station that night itself, the women’s police reportedly informed the Panisagar police station about the matter, since the survivor belongs to Panisagar. She was referred to the Panisagar police station where she was allegedly harassed.

The victim said that the on-duty police officer at Panisagar declined to register her complaint and bring a "no FIR report" from Kailashahar women's police station.

The woman said that she got married two years ago but was evicted from the family home a year ago after her husband married for the second time. Recently, her husband got in touch with her saying he's ready to divorce his second wife.

The woman alleged that her husband came to meet her on October 26, to finalise the matter. He bundled her into a vehicle and another person also got in the car near Kailashahar. The man raped her in presence of the driver and her husband. Afterwards, her husband also raped me in the presence of two men inside the car.

The culprits then left the victim on a secluded road late at night at Kailashahar in the Unokoti district and fled. Somehow, she managed to reach the Kailashahar police station with the help of some locals.

