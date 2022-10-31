England and New Zealand have hopes of making it to the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals when they face off against each other in their Super 12 Group 1 encounter. The clash will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane on November 01, 2022 (Tuesday) at 01:30 pm IST. Ahead of the clash, we take a look at the ENG vs NZ head-to-head record in T20Is along with likely playing XI and other things. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

England and New Zealand have made brilliant starts to their T20 World Cup 2022 campaigns and find themselves at the top of the Super 12 Group 1. The lack Caps are unbeaten so far and can seal their place in the semifinals with a win. Meanwhile, the Three Lions have produced dominant displays but have also been vulnerable to the odd upsets, something they will be hoping to avoid.

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the ENG vs NZ match on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

ENG vs NZ Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The teams faced each other 22 times in the T20Is. England lead the head-to-head record with 12 wins compared to New Zealand's eight victories. One match ended in a draw and the other was a no-contest. Glenn Phillips Expects Trent Boult To Not Repeat Rajasthan Royals Experiment in T20 World Cup 2022.

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Jos Buttler (ENG) Mark Wood (ENG) Devon Conway (NZ) Trent Boult (NZ)

ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

ENG Likely Playing 11: Jos Buttler (C, WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

NZ Likely Playing 11: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

