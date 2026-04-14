NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14: The Live Love Laugh Foundation (LLL), founded by actor Deepika Padukone, has announced a three-year CSR partnership with Bisleri International to support and scale its rural community mental health programme in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh.

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Launched in January 2023 in the Sausar block of Chhindwara, the programme began with outreach across 60 villages and has since expanded to cover 134 villages, reaching 1,595 beneficiaries. This year, the initiative has expanded into the Bichua block, extending its reach to 42 additional villages supporting 200 people living with mental illness (PwMI). With the support of Bisleri International, the programme will strengthen its outreach across Chhindwara district, while building systems that enable communities to sustain these efforts independently over time.

Speaking about the CSR partnership, Ms Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International, said, "At Bisleri, we believe that enduring change is rooted in empowering communities with the awareness and resources to shape their own futures. Mental health, though integral to overall well-being, continues to remain under-recognised, particularly in rural India. We are proud to support The Live Love Laugh Foundation's work in Chhindwara, and hope this initiative fosters greater understanding, accessibility, and a more compassionate ecosystem of care within the community."

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Deepika Padukone, Founder of The Live Love Laugh Foundation, said, "Since its inception, The Live Love Laugh Foundation has been committed to creating awareness about the importance of mental health as well as improving accessibility and affordability of mental healthcare across the country. Our rural programme is an important part of that effort. We are pleased to have Bisleri International join us in strengthening our work in Chhindwara. Their support enables us to scale the programme and move closer to our goal of building a sustainable, community-led mental health system."

The collaboration underscores Bisleri International's enduring commitment to initiatives that foster meaningful community participation and create lasting social impact. Across India, the company has championed a diverse range of community-led efforts that inspire responsible practices, advance sustainability, and encourage active citizen engagement- shaping a more conscious and collective future.

The Live Love Laugh Foundation's rural community mental health programme currently operates across several districts in Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. The programme supports Persons with Mental Illness (PwMI) and their caregivers through an integrated model that combines awareness, early identification, access to treatment, caregiver empowerment, and strong community participation. Through structured support systems, including village-level caregiver groups, block-level federations, and trained community volunteers, the programme equips communities with the knowledge and tools to sustain mental health support systems independently. Over time, this approach enables the programme to evolve into a self-sustaining model driven by community ownership.

About The Live Love Laugh Foundation (LLL)Since inception in 2015, The Live Love Laugh Foundation has built pathways of care through its flagship Rural Community Mental Health Program for more than 30,000 Persons with Mental Illness (PwMI) and their caregivers, in 19 districts in eight states. LLL has also led pioneering nationwide public awareness campaigns, such as "Dobara Poocho" and "#NotAshamed". LLL recently launched a corporate mental health and well-being program that equips organizations with data-driven knowledge and a roadmap to enable mentally resilient workplaces.

For more information, visit: www.thelivelovelaughfoundation.org.

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