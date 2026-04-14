The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp has received a significant morale boost ahead of their Match 22 encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Fresh visuals have emerged showing veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni participating in a rigorous net session at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, following concerns over a muscle injury that kept him out of the side’s opening fixtures. Will MS Dhoni Play Tonight in CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match?

Dhoni, 44, has been managing a calf strain since the final week of March. While he has been travelling with the squad, he has yet to take the field in the IPL 2026 campaign, with Sanju Samson currently handling the wicketkeeping responsibilities and leading the batting charts for the franchise.

In pictures shared by broadcaster Star Sports, Dhoni was seen doing the batting practice at the Chepauk Stadium.

MS Dhoni Hits Nets

Step by step. Hit by hit. The preparation has begun! 🔥 Thala is back in the nets, and that Helicopter is starting to warm up 🚁📸#IPLRivalryWeek 2026 👉 #CSKvKKR | TUE, 14th APR, 6:30 PM | #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/S8UDVHZFHA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 14, 2026

Despite the encouraging batting display, the CSK medical team remains focused on Dhoni’s ability to perform high-intensity movements behind the stumps. A calf strain is particularly sensitive for wicketkeepers, who must remain in a crouched position for extended periods and execute sudden lateral movements. CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match 22.

CSK's Team Dynamics in MS Dhoni's Absence

In Dhoni’s absence, Chennai has experienced a mixed start to the season, currently sitting in the lower half of the points table. However, the emergence of Sanju Samson as a powerhouse in the middle order, highlighted by his recent unbeaten century, has allowed the team the luxury of giving Dhoni the necessary time to recover.

MS Dhoni's Targeted Return Dates

If Dhoni is not named in the starting XI or the Impact Player list for tonight’s fixture, the franchise is reportedly looking at the away match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on 18 April as the definitive return date. This would allow him another four days of recovery and strength training.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).