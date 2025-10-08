NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 8: BITSoM, in collaboration with Masai, has announced the launch of the All India BITSoM Test for Online Programmes (TOP-2025), a nationwide online examination designed to enable students to qualify for and select from multiple professional programmes in business and technology. Scheduled for October 12, the test will introduce a marks-based course selection model that allows students to choose their preferred programme based on sectional performance.

The initiative aims to make management and technology education more accessible and flexible by combining a single-assessment entry with diverse learning pathways. Through this test, students can apply for BITSoM's six-month online programmes in Product Management, Business Analytics, Fintech, and Digital Marketing. Each programme integrates artificial intelligence at its core, reflecting the growing demand for professionals skilled in AI-driven tools, analytics, and decision-making.

According to a report by Bain & Company, India's AI sector is projected to create 2.3 million jobs by 2027 underscoring the need for specialised training in technology-led business domains. The four BITSoM programmes being offered reflect this transformation: Digital Marketing is witnessing 30% annual job growth and 65% AI adoption in personalization and campaign automation; Product Management shows 25% job growth with 65% AI integration in user research and product insights; Business Analytics is seeing 25% job growth with 80% AI adoption in data tasks and predictive analytics; and Fintech records 30% job growth with 60% AI use in fraud detection and risk management according to multiple industry reports -- including those by Institute of Product Leadership and Web Marketing Academy.

Dr Saravanan Kesavan, Dean and Professor - Operations, BITSoM, added, "Our collaboration with Masai stems from a common belief that education must evolve with the pace of industry. At BITSoM, we focus on developing strategic thinkers who can apply knowledge to solve real business challenges, while Masai brings the agility and reach of technology-driven learning. The All India BITSoM Test for Online Programmes brings these strengths together, creating a merit-based pathway for learners to access transformative programmes and build the competencies required to lead in an increasingly dynamic and competitive environment."

Commenting on the announcement, Prateek Shukla, Co-founder and CEO of Masai said, "This initiative marks a decisive move towards democratising access to quality, AI-driven education in India. As emerging technologies continue to redefine the workforce, our focus is on creating fair and flexible pathways for learners to upskill and stay relevant. The All India BITSoM Test for Online Programmes is designed to identify talent based on merit and potential, not circumstance, allowing students from every part of the country to pursue programmes that align with their aspirations and the needs of a rapidly transforming digital economy."

To further encourage excellence, the top 20 students from each programme will receive an exclusive opportunity to attend the Dubai AI Conference after the programme concludes, providing exposure to global innovations, networking opportunities, and insights into emerging AI trends.

The All India BITSoM Test for Online Programmes (TOP-2025) will be conducted online between 10:00 AM and 10:00 PM on October 12, 2025. Students can register for a nominal fee of ₹99, which includes access to mock tests and practice material. The 60-minute test will assess candidates on quantitative aptitude, verbal ability, logical reasoning, and data interpretation. Based on their scores, students can choose from BITSoM's AI-oriented online programmes designed with leading academic and industry experts, ensuring relevance to the future of work.

To apply for test- bitsom-top.com/bitsom/all-india-test.

