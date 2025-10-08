Lucknow, October 8: A shocking incident of rape has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a 16-year-old domestic help allegedly gave birth to a boy in Meerut. Police officials said that the victim gave birth after she was allegedly raped by her employer's son and his friends in the city. After the incident, the minor girl's mother claimed that her daughter's female employer would give her drug-laced tea.

Victim Was Given Drug-Laced Tea, Claims Teenager's Mother

According to a report in PTI, soon after the victim was given drug-laced tea, the employer's son and his friends would rape the minor teenager. The alleged incident came to light when the victim gave birth to a boy. After the incident, the victim was placed under medical care. The police booked three people - Magvendra Singh, Bittu, and Mukul Jain- in connection with the incident. Meerut Shocker: Man Abuses, Assaults Minor Girl in Broad Daylight in UP; Accused Arrested After CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Three Booked in Connection With the Incident, Main Accused Arrested

The accused were booked under the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Vipin Tada, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), confirmed the incident and said that three were booked at Nauchandi Police Station on Tuesday, October 7. After the incident, the police arrested the main accused, identified as Bittu.

SSP Vipin Tada further said that a team led by the circle officer, who is a woman, has been formed to investigate the matter. A search is underway to arrest the remaining two accused. In a separate incident in Jharkhand, an 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by seven people in Ranchi district. The rape survivor reported the incident at the Tamar police station on Tuesday, October 7. Meerut Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide Over Issues With His Wife and In-Laws, Police Investigating Matter.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that her cousin deliberately trapped her, leading to the incident. Praveen Kumar Modi, officer-in-charge of Tamar police station, said, "The incident occurred on September 30. She was called by her cousin to go to the Dussehra fair at Mardhan More, where two persons arrived, and one of them raped her."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

