New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/TPT): Recently, Bizox Media Network, a premier and foremost organisation based in India organised the 'Leaders Awards 2022 - Virtual (2nd Edition)' Anish Kumar, (President), Kaushal Singh, and Avinash Kapri, (Managing Directors) elaborated the aim and the objective behind organising the "Leaders Awards 2022- Virtual'.

Through this event, they seek to recognize the innovative and emerging companies in India and honour their outstanding performance and contribution to the economy. The achievers were selected from different categories that covered everything from internal communications to public relations. With such a scope, the Leaders Awards 2022 ensure that achievements in all fields are acknowledged.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Minority Community Members Gather To Protest Outside Jama Masjid in Delhi.

The awardees of "Leaders Award 2022" were Dr B S Singla (Director of Gawar Construction Limited, Haryana) for Achieving "Outstanding Leadership in Expressway and Highway", Bhavin Bhavsar (Founder of SEO Traveller Meet Community, Gujarat) for Achieving "Best Travel Influencer of the Year - Tourism", Dr Madhu Chandhok (Founding Partner of M/s Pip2020, New Delhi) for Achieving "Enterprise Women of The Year - Hospitality", Om Prakash Shahgal (Director of M/s Inorbit tours private limited, Maharashtra) for Achieving "Lifetime Achievement Award - Tourism and Hospitality", Tulika Agarwal (Academic Advisor of M/s Rajshree Group of Institutions, Uttar Pradesh) for Achieving "Inspiring Youth Enterprise Award - Education", Prabhaker Gupta for Achieving "Excellence In Advisor ALT Engg Apparel Production", Aditi Mukherjee (Executive Vice President & Head of HR of National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange, Maharashtra) for Achieving "Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of the Year - Human Resources", Girish Bidani (Head of Centre Operations of HSBC Technology India, Maharashtra) for Achieving "Business Excellence in Strategic, Management, Health & Safety - Information Technology", Chandan Singh Rathore (Founder & CEO of M/s Imparavel India Ltd, Gujarat) for Achieving "Young Digipreneur of the Year - Digital Marketing", Elsa Concreting Machinery India Pvt Ltd (Mr. Prabhjot Singh, Managing Director) for Achieving "Most Emerging and Leading Manufacturer Company for Construction Equipment."

When asked regarding the reason behind the beginning of such an event in this domain, the Founder stated, "Entrepreneurs should always seek new methods to increase their profile and propel their company ahead, and winning a business award is one of them. Even if you don't succeed, it's an excellent method to assess your development so far. As the entire world is currently at a standstill position due to the Pandemic, there are business leaders working with great perseverance and extending their part in keeping the economy on track. Hats off to all such Leaders. Therefore, Bizox Media Network decided to cater to this segment and award these business prodigies for reaching the milestones they now behold."

Also Read | Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Wedding Photos Are Straight Out of a Fairy Tale.

The organisation seeks to recognize remarkable entrepreneurs, as well as individuals and organisations working in the field of entrepreneurship development, for their efforts and achievements. With one of its streams involved in market research and analysis, the organisation aims to give recognition to all the Businesses, Entrepreneurs & Individuals tycoons through the most prestigious corporate award honour. The Awards also aim to showcase examples of greatness that others can learn from and improve upon. Bizox Media Network (Leaders Awards 2022) intends to continue organising such kinds of award shows and encouraging true Leaders.

For more information, Visit: https://www.globalleadersawards.com/

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)