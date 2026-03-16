NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 16: Bleevo, a women-led Out-of-Home (OOH) branding and integrated marketing agency based in Chennai, celebrates its first brand anniversary, marking a year of creativity, courage, and a strong vision to build brands that are visible, memorable, and impossible to ignore.

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Powered by a young team of freshers eager to innovate, Bleevo is cultivating a culture of learning, creativity, and collaboration. With a clear vision from its founder to build a pan-India presence, the agency is focused on expanding its creative capabilities and driving impactful brand stories in the years to come. Over the past year, Bleevo has focused on curating thoughtful, human-first branding solutions while collaborating with well-known brands such as Kaleesuwari , Ramraj, G Square, among others. Rather than simply delivering logos or style guides, the agency continues to guide clients through an honest journey of discovery, bringing together experts who translate a brand's essence into powerful design, strategy, and storytelling.

Speaking on the one-year milestone, Mr. Suryanarayanan, Principal , Bleevo, said, "What began as a dream has grown into a vibrant journey powered by a young and passionate team. With several freshers, mostly women, bringing new perspectives, curiosity, and fearless ideas, Bleevo has built its foundation on energy, collaboration, and a constant willingness to learn and grow with every campaign."

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"The philosophy guiding Bleevo is simple yet powerful -- brands are living entities. They grow, adapt, and sometimes reinvent themselves. In an ever-changing marketplace, it is not the strongest that survive, but those that evolve. Our role is to guide that evolution with thoughtful strategy, meaningful storytelling, and ideas born from imagination and collaboration. Whether it's a new business finding its voice or an established one seeking reinvention, we ensure our clients work with some of the best branding experts in India who align with their values and vision. As a company rooted in empathy and driven by clarity, we strive to help brands speak with purpose, remain authentic, and stand out in ways that truly matter. Ultimately, our goal is to help build brands people are proud to own and share", he added.

For more details, please visit: www.bleevo.in

About Bleevo and its Founder

At the heart of Bleevo's one year journey is a founder with a bold vision to build Bleevo into a Pan-India brand marketing powerhouse and a name that clients and audiences instantly recall when they think of impactful outdoor and integrated brand communication. Mr. Suryanarayanan, Principal, Bleevo and his team have positioned Bleevo as a full-service brand marketing agency, building belief through the channels that matter most today--from branding, outdoor advertising, public relations, performance marketing, to brand experiences, Bleevo's approach goes beyond traditional marketing, focusing instead on creating ideas that live in the minds of the audiences. Bleevo looks ahead to a future where it becomes a brand name people remember, trust, and recall across the country.

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