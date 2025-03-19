Business News | BMW Group India is the Luxury Mobility Partner at VIP Terminal of Bengaluru International Airport

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 19: VIP guests to be ushered in the first-ever BMW i7 and the all-electric MINI Countryman at Kempegowda International Airport.

The first-ever BMW i7 and the all-electric MINI Countryman are now official choice for all VIP movements at VIP Terminal, Kempegowda International Airport - Bengaluru. The flagship BMW and MINI cars will now be used by all dignitaries, leading businessmen and eminent personalities transiting through the VIP Terminal of Bengaluru International Airport.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, "At BMW Group India, we are committed to shaping the future of sustainable mobility with innovation, luxury, and responsibility. The first-ever BMW i7 and the all-electric MINI Countryman, now the official choice for VIP movements at Kempegowda International Airport's VIP Terminal, redefine premium travel with their unmatched elegance and zero-emission performance. As dignitaries, business leaders, and eminent personalities transit through Bengaluru, they will experience the epitome of electric luxury and cutting-edge technology, setting new benchmarks for responsible mobility in India."

BMW i7 is a true all-electric luxury sedan that clearly demonstrates how an exclusive driving experience can be combined with an unwavering commitment to sustainability. BMW's flagship luxury sedan with its enhanced level of comfort and the unique in-car entertainment system takes a pioneering route to maximising wellbeing inside the car. The i7 offers all-electric innovation, visionary design, and powerful driving dynamics so that you can make a striking impression everywhere you go.

The all-electric MINI Countryman represents a significant step forward in MINI's commitment to sustainability and innovative design. Combining the iconic MINI charm with cutting-edge electric technology, this model offers a spacious interior and versatile cargo space, making it perfect for urban adventures and weekend getaways alike. With its electric powertrain, the Countryman delivers instant torque and a smooth, quiet ride. It is equipped with advanced connectivity features and driver-assistance systems, ensuring a modern driving experience that aligns with the needs of eco-conscious consumers. As part of MINI's electrification strategy, the all-electric Countryman showcases the brand's dedication to creating fun, stylish, and environmentally friendly vehicles.

BMW Group India

With BMW, MINI and Motorrad, the BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. Along with cars and motorcycles, BMW Group's activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele. BMW India and BMW India Financial Services are 100% subsidiaries of the BMW Group and are headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region).

BMW India started operations in 2007. The wide range of its activities include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and development of a dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country. BMW Group Plant Chennai locally produces 10 car models.

MINI has successfully established itself as a premium small car brand in India since its launch in January 2012.

BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in April 2017.

With BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, BMW Group India currently has over 80 touchpoints across the country.

BMW India Financial Services, a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), started operations in 2010. It operates with three business lines: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance and Insurance Solutions (as corporate agents). The services offered through BMW India Financial Services are significantly valuable to the premium clientele who require exclusive and flexible financial solutions.

