Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 13: BonV Aero, a leading innovator in India's eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing) industry, has further cemented its market position by securing two prestigious accolades - The Indian Achievers' Award for Emerging Company 2024-25 from the Indian Achievers' Forum & The Startup Story Entrepreneur Award 2024 for Best Emerging Company. These honours recognise BonV Aero's relentless pursuit of excellence in drone technology and its transformative impact on defence logistics & disaster response.

Founded with a vision to revolutionise aerial mobility, BonV Aero specialises in developing high-payload unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eVTOLs for critical applications, including military logistics, emergency medical response, and disaster relief. The company's cutting-edge approach integrates advanced aerodynamics, AI-driven flight control systems, and energy-efficient propulsion technologies, delivering exceptional performance in extreme conditions.

At the forefront of the eVTOL revolution, BonV Aero continues to pioneer aerial solutions that redefine mobility, defence logistics, and emergency operations. Commenting on the latest accolades, Satyabrata Satapathy, Co-founder & CEO of BonV Aero, said, "These awards validate our vision of creating scalable, efficient, and high-impact aerial mobility solutions. As a brand, we remain committed to pushing boundaries, ensuring that our technology plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of logistics and defence applications."

Demonstrating its technological superiority, BonV Aero has set a Guinness World Record for high-altitude UAV operations, successfully lifting a 30 kg payload and hovering at 19,024 feet at Umling La Pass, last year. This remarkable feat, achieved under extreme conditions, reinforces BonV Aero's position as a preferred partner for high-performance UAV solutions in challenging terrains.

Further expanding its global footprint, BonV Aero has been selected to join the Unmanned Aerial Systems Heavy Lift Capability (UASHLC) Framework, an initiative led by the UK Ministry of Defence's Future Capability Innovation division. This selection provides BonV Aero with a platform to engage with the UK and other NATO countries, strengthening its presence in the global defence ecosystem. As part of the framework, BonV Aero will be eligible to bid on tasking requirements and participate in mini competitions for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) solutions.

Reflecting on the company's continued success, Gaurav Accha, Co-founder & Co - CEO of BonV Aero, said, "These recognitions are a testament to our team's dedication and innovation in the UAV and eVTOL sectors. As we scale operations globally, we remain committed to advancing technology and driving meaningful impact across industries."

With breakthrough innovations and strategic collaborations, BonV Aero continues to lead the evolution of the drone and eVTOL industry. Its unwavering commitment to technological excellence and industry adoption is shaping the future of aerial mobility, further strengthening its position as a pioneering force in the global eVTOL ecosystem.

To Know more visit : www.bonvaero.com.

