Washington DC, February 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the United States for a two-day visit, marking his first official trip since Donald Trump assumed office as the 47th President. During his 36-hour stay, PM Modi will engage in crucial discussions with President Trump, hold six bilateral meetings, and attend a private dinner hosted by the US leader. The visit comes amid growing strategic ties between India and the US, with trade, defence cooperation, and global security high on the agenda. Modi’s meetings will take place in both restricted and delegation-level formats, focusing on strengthening economic and diplomatic relations. PM Modi US Visit: US Flag Replaced With Indian Flag at Blair House Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Arrival (Watch Video).

As one of the first world leaders to meet Trump since his return to the Oval Office, Modi’s engagements hold significant diplomatic weight. PM Modi’s trip comes on the heels of his successful two-day visit to France, where he co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit. In Washington, he will not only meet President Trump but also engage with top US business leaders and hold multiple bilateral meetings. Let’s delve into what PM Modi's US itinerary entails, including a series of key talks, meetings with senior officials, and a private dinner hosted by President Trump. PM Narendra Modi, US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard Discuss Various Aspects of India-US Friendship (See Pics and Video).

PM Narendra Modi's US Visit Itinerary:

12 February 2025 (Arrival in Washington, DC) PM Modi arrived at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC, at 6 PM EST (4:30 AM IST, 13 February). PM Modi meets with Tulsi Gabbard, the newly-confirmed Director of National Intelligence, US.

13 February 2025 (Bilateral Meetings and Engagements) Bilateral Meetings with President Donald Trump (10:30 - 13:30 hrs EST / 9 AM - 12 PM IST) Discussions on trade, defence cooperation, and global security challenges. Engagement at the White House (16:00 hrs onwards / 2:30 AM IST) Restricted and delegation-level talks with President Trump. PM Modi and Trump will address the media in the Oval Office. Private Dinner hosted by President Trump at 5:40 PM EST (4:10 AM IST, 14 February).

14 February 2025 (Continued Meetings and Wrap-Up) PM Modi will hold several additional bilateral meetings with US officials and business executives, including potential discussions with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Meetings and engagements with top members of the Indian diaspora in the United States.



Modi’s 36-hour visit to the US also includes at least six bilateral meetings with key officials, underscoring India’s focus on enhancing trade, technology collaboration, and defence partnerships. He is staying at Blair House, the US Presidential guest house, reflecting the diplomatic significance of his trip. While his proposed meetings with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other business leaders remain unconfirmed, discussions on energy, investment, and strategic cooperation are high on the agenda.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2025 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).