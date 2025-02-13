To keep healthy and fit, eat low-calorie, nutrient-rich foods. Low-calorie foods also help with weight loss. Let us look at foods that are nutrient-dense and have a suitable quantity of protein, fibre, and healthy fat. Here are the foods that you can include in your diet. DisclaimerThe information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. While the food options mentioned may offer potential health benefits, individual responses can vary. We strongly recommend consulting with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian before making any significant changes to your diet or lifestyle. Classic Muesli Bowl, Muesli With Fruits or Muesli Smoothie – 5 Ways To Add Muesli to Your Diet.

1. Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is a high-protein food that you can enjoy as a snack or in other recipes. Cottage cheese contains a variety of minerals, including calcium, vitamins B, phosphorus, and selenium. If you're counting calories, a low-fat variety will have the fewest calories.

2. Beans

Black beans, kidney beans, and others are all high in protein. They make a great plant-based protein choice for anyone following a dairy-free or vegan diet. Beans are also rich in fibre, aiding digestion and promoting good gut health. Calcium-Fortified Foods! From Dairy Products to Tofu, Know Calcium-Rich Sources of Food.

3. Lentils

Lentils are good sources of fibre, folic acid, and potassium. They are easy to prepare and because of their health benefits, they are great choice to include in your diet.

4. Quinoa

Quinoa is rich in protein and naturally gluten-free, making it ideal for anyone following a plant-based or gluten-free diet. Quinoa serves as a versatile base for salads, porridge, burgers, and other dishes.

5. Chickpeas

They are great sources of proteins, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, and more. It can be included in the diet in different ways like, salads, chole bhature, and all.

What makes them a perfect choice is that they are budget-friendly, high in nutrients and a great option for those who want to lower their calorie intake.