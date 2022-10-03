New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI/Techgig): About 80 per cent Indian women technologists spent their COVID-19 lockdown time in upskilling, found a new recent survey by TechGig - the county's largest technology community. TechGig's survey with 1,283 women techies was conducted to understand the skilling trends in this workgroup. Among those who upskilled, most learned Cloud skills (43 per cent), followed by Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (35 per cent), IoT (12 per cent) and other technologies such as Robotics (10 per cent).

These stats outline a healthy trend that Indian women techies are keen on learning new-age technologies to remain relevant in workplaces. Technology is an evolving domain that has witnessed the most transformations in the last decade; and thus the concentrated efforts of tech workplaces, and industry at large, to promote upskilling among professionals. Here, industry-renowned talent benchmarking and recognition platforms like TechGig Geek Goddess play a pivotal role in bringing women technologists face-to-face with top technology companies. Geek Goddess is an annual coding competition - exclusive for women technologists - and provides a platform for competent professionals to show their coding mettle to technology companies and crowdsource out-of-the-box coding ideas. It features an independent coding round and theme hackathons based on niche technologies.

This year, Geek Goddess kicked off its 8th edition on Aug 22, 2022. "The first edition of Geek Goddess opened with 15,000 women participants. By the seventh edition, this number grew by more than four times, exhibiting the eagerness of women techies to participate in such industry-recognised platforms and showcase their coding talent to the technology companies and leaders," said Sanjay Goyal, Business Head, TechGig.

"TechGig's survey findings strengthen this sentiment. During the COVID-19 lockdowns when the world was ruing about work-from-home fatigue, Indian women techies used this time decisively to learn new skills and stay abreast with technologies such as Cloud, AI/ML, and Robotics. Armed with these niche skills, I'm confident that women techies will not only usher India's #techade but lead it as well," added Sanjay Goyal.

The 2021 edition of Geek Goddess clocked 73 thousand registrations, which was close to five times the participation at the first edition. Owing to this zealous registration, Geek Goddess is widely regarded as India's biggest coding contest for women technologists.

TechGig Geek Goddess 2022 has more than 25,000 registrations till now. Geek Goddess invites women technologists to sign up, showcase their coding might and win laurels. The platform will host a day-long career fair exclusive for the participants where partner companies will hire for the available tech roles. Geek Goddess will conclude on Nov 23, 2022, with a virtual grand finale. This event will feature two-panel discussions and four fireside chats where women leaders from top technology companies will discuss various nuances of tech careers.

All women technologists can register at Geek Goddess at https://www.techgig.com/geekgoddess

TechGig is a young and enthusiastic technology company, offering cutting-edge solutions to its clients using innovative technologies. We help our business partners realize their true talent and business potential using our specialised skill assessment, community engagement and recruitment solutions.

