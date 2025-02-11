VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 11: Brandscouncil Ratings felicitated 100+ Corporates with World Best Brands & Business Awards'2024, World Real Estate, Constructions & Infrastructure Awards 2024, World Healthcare Awards 2024, GFSTIIA Awards, South Asia Pacific Healthcare Summit & Business Awards 2024 & International Awards for Educational Excellence 2024. During its Dubai, Mumbai & New Delhi Editions. Now, announced Next in Bangkok.

In a series of prestigious events held in Dubai, Mumbai, and New Delhi, Brandscouncil Ratings has recognized over 100 international Organisations. Following these successful editions, the organization has announced the next event to be held in Bangkok 2024-25.

This year's recipients of Brandscouncil Ratings certificates & awards include prominent entities such as KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation), Delhi Police Initiatives, Delhi Public School, RAK Group of Hospitals, UAE, Starmaxx from London, Emami, Keynoverse Institute from the UAE and Philippines, and Heinrich from Germany, among others. These awards were presented in grand ceremonies, demonstrating the significance of excellence in various sectors.

For Further Info, You can Visit www.brandscouncil.com/best-brands-awards or write to us at info@brandscouncil.com

Winners List:

Dr Lalitesh kant (Iconic Physician Cardiologist), AssistHealth (Emerging Healthcare Company), Dr Vaidehi Thakur (Healthcare Leader) , Dr Soumya Prabhat Jati (Healthcare Leader), Dr Rahul Ashok Patil (Best ENT Surgeon), Dr Balakrishna Anantvithal Kamath (outstanding Marketing Personality), Dr Uday Goutam (Best Neurosurgeon), Dr Soumyaranjan Mohanty (Best Diabetologist), Nirnayan Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Best Diagnostic Service Company), Himanshu Raj (Best Brand Award), Ankit Goyal (Best Marketing Campaign), RTCADS Advertisement Technologies Pvt.Ltd (Iconic Organisation of the Year), Dr. Ramsundar Balasubramanian (Iconic Writer of the Year), Ifuture Technologies Pvt. Ltd (Best Organisation of the year), Dharmendhar Raja Sathya (National Emerging Leader ), "TOM CAT" Shadow etail (Iconic Brand of the Year), Santhosh Balasundaram (Best Strategist Award in Ecommerce), Alpana Bhardwaj Director (Ishiplastics Industries), Nikhil Halli (National Leadership Awards), Dr Nikita Pawar (50 Most Inspiring Healthcare Personality), Board of Professional Education and Research (Best Educational Organization for Emerging Higher Education(Non Formal Higher Education)), Indian Institute of Science and Technology Education and Research (Best Educational Organization for Emerging Higher Education(Non Formal Higher Education)), Sameer World School (Brand of the Year), Vaishnavi Nikhil Wadile (50 Most Impactful Educational Leaders of India), Sheetal Suvagiya (Educational Entrepreneur in Focus 2024), Uzma Azim Charania (Best Teacher Award), Dr M.V.N.L Chaitanya (Best Educator Award), Kavita Bhushan Jadhav (50 Most Impactful Educational Leaders of India), Primezone Computer Education (Excellence in Computer Education), Manju Lata (Best Teachers Awards), Dr. M. Puttegowda (Founder Trustee President of the Year ), Gnana Jyothi School & P U College (Best School of the Year), Chehak Yadav (Educational Entrepreneur in Focus), Dr Shish Pal (Inspiring Teacher Awards), Sustainovate Climate Solution Pvt. Ltd (Startup of the Year ), Cuddling Bee Pre - School & Day care Centre (Best Pre-school Brand of the Year 2024), Dr Kotra Balayogi (International Educator of the Year 2024), Institute of Advance Education & Research (Best Education Brands 2024), International Management & Analytics School (Leading International Business School in Eastern India), Harshita Porwal (Inspiring Teachers Awards), CareerIn Pharma (Best Pharma Training Institute of the year), Dr. H. S .Natraj Setty (Icon of the Year), Dr Nivedita Mukherjee(Honorary) Inspiring Teachers Awards, Genius Academy (Excellence in Education), Dr S.D. Singh (Top 100 Environmental Educator of the Year), Sr. Geo Therese (Principal of the Year), Nirmala Matha Convent School (Best School of the Year), Delhi Public School (Bijnor) (Best School Award), Delhi Police Public Library PS Badarpur-SED, Dr Simanchal Panda (Inspiring Professor of the Year 2024), DLF CARES an initiative of DLF Foundation (Tech-Enabled Education Excellence Award), Eaglespeed Overseas Logistics (Best world class end to end Logistics Solutions Provider of the Year), Caribbean Holidays International (Most Trusted Brand), Mohammad Tarik (Iconic CEO of the Year(Fintech Industry)), Grannies Home Playway & Daycare (Best Playway & Daycare), Salaam Namaste 90.4 FM (Best Community Radio), Anil Yadav (Social Activist), Dr Subhrabrata Roy (Best Strategist in Direct Selling), Surendra Mehra (Social Worker of the Year), Omprakash Sharma (Social Personality of the Year), Devendra Sura, Arushi Singh (Iconic Lawyer in Intellectual Property Rights), Adhyayan Inclusive Learning Centre (Iconic Therapy Centre for Autism & Dyslexia), Dr Nikunj Jain (Best Healthcare Founder ), Molecular Imaging & Therapy (Best Diagnostic Service Company of the Year), Dr Sanjeev Kumar Kasana (Iconic Diabetologist of the Year 2024 ), Livasa Hospitals (Iconic Super Specility Hospital Chain in North India), Tara Prasad Dhal (Iconic Healthcare Architect of the Year 2024 for Inclusive design of Trauma Care), Dr Anil Yadav (Doctor of the Year (Gurugram)), Soma Mukharjee (Best Women Healthcare & Social Activist), Puneet Kumar Jha (Healthcare CEO of the Year(Healthopia Global Pvt. Ltd.)), Saami Tradestar Logistics Ltd (50 Most Trusted Logistic Company ), Patkar Estates Pvt Ltd (Emerging Builder & Developer ), Dharminder Kumar (50 Most Inspiring CEO), Anuradha Chetti (Asia's Most Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs), R L Tours & Travels (Most Inspiring Indian Brand), Telzon Solutions LLC (Most Trusted Brand of the Year), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (Best Workplace of the year & Best HR Practice of the Year), Starmaxx UK LTD, London, UK (Growing Brand in Personal Care), RAK Hospital (Most Trusted Healthcare Brands of Asia & GCC ), Dr. Raza Siddiqui (Most Inspiring & Impactful Healthcare Personality ), Sheetal Mihir (Best Geo-Vastu Consultant), Dr Joseph K Joseph (Healthcare Professional of the Year), Dr Partha Narayan Joardar, Emami Limited (Top 100 Impactful Healthcare Leaders Award), Kiran Bala (Top 100 Impactful Healthcare Leaders Award), Hamdan Mohamed Rashed Mohamed Almurshidi (Healthcare Leader Award), Heinrich Limited (Best Nursing Call System), Dr Hina Khan (Top 100 Impactful Women Healthcare Leaders Award), Guruprasath Jayaraman (Best Customer Service Icon), Rachana Tiple (Women Entrepreneur of the Year), Telxpert Technologies LLC (Best Telecom Products of the Year), Jay Shah (Best CEO of the Year), Sudo Consultants (50 Most Inspiring Brands), Hameedullah Khan(Best CEO of the Year), Jitendra Singh (Entrepreneur of the Year), Mak Curtains & Furnitures (Excellence in Curtains, Blinds, Wallpapers, Carpets and office Furnitures), Dr Rini Kuruvilla (Founder of the year ( Education)), Keynoverse Institute (Emerging Brand of Education), EDUARDO PARRA MALAGAPO (Educational CEO of the Year), Resmy Nair (50 Most Inspiring Women Business Leader in UAE (Construction/Industries), Sameera Khurram, Co-founder- Zeta Homes (Female Entrepreneur- Home Renovation).

