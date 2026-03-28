Chennai, March 28: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay is set to file his nomination papers on Monday, March 30, for the Perambur Assembly constituency, even as he escalated concerns over alleged administrative bias ahead of his campaign launch. On Saturday afternoon, Vijay met Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik at the State Secretariat and submitted a formal complaint, alleging denial of permissions and partisan conduct by election authorities.

The meeting assumes significance as Vijay prepares to formally enter the electoral fray in what is expected to be a closely watched contest in Perambur. In his representation, Vijay sought immediate clearance for his proposed campaign schedule in Perambur and other parts of Tamil Nadu. He also urged the CEO to intervene and ensure a level playing field, claiming that certain officials, including a District Election Officer, were acting in favour of the ruling establishment. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: DMK Releases Full List for State Polls; CM MK Stalin to Contest From Kolathur.

Senior TVK leader and former AIADMK minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, who accompanied Vijay, alleged that a key campaign-related event had to be cancelled despite compliance with election norms. According to him, the party had intimated the programme online 48 hours in advance, as mandated. However, local authorities allegedly placed barricades and even dug pits around the venue, effectively preventing the event from taking place.

“Initially, we were asked to obtain permission from the election officer. But later, restrictions were suddenly imposed, forcing us to cancel the event,” Sengottaiyan said, accusing officials of adopting inconsistent procedures. He further claimed that other political parties were receiving full administrative support, while TVK faced repeated hurdles in securing venues. “Not even a single venue identified by us is being approved. This appears to be a deliberate attempt to obstruct a leader who is emerging as a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post,” he added. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: TVK to Contest All 234 Seats, Vijay Set to Launch Statewide Campaign.

Sources indicated that Vijay also requested the CEO to review the conduct of specific officials and consider their replacement to ensure impartial enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. With his nomination filing scheduled for March 30, Vijay is expected to formally launch his election campaign from Perambur soon after, setting the stage for a high-profile political debut in Tamil Nadu’s Assembly elections.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 08:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).