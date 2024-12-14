PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14: Bright Outdoor Media Limited,(BSE - 543831), a pioneer in India's Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, has been conferred the prestigious title of "Great Indian IPO Game Changer" at the Great Indian IPO Summit & Awards 2024. The event took place at the Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport, celebrating organizations that have transformed the IPO landscape with innovative strategies, technologies, and groundbreaking market approaches.

This esteemed recognition underscores Bright Outdoor Media's leadership and contribution to reshaping the outdoor advertising industry. As the first Outdoor Media Company in India to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in 2023, Bright Outdoor Media has set new standards in the sector. The company's impressive strides in the Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) space include managing over 3 lakh square feet of digital billboard space, making it one of the largest operators of Digital LED Billboards in the country.

The summit was attended by an elite gathering of CEOs, founders, and industry leaders from investment banking, legal, and market strategy domains, applauding excellence and innovation in the IPO ecosystem.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Limited said,"We are deeply honoured to receive the 'Great Indian IPO Game Changer' award, a recognition that highlights our commitment to innovation and leadership in the outdoor advertising industry. Being the first Outdoor Media Company to list on the BSE SME platform in 2023 was a transformative milestone, not only for Bright Outdoor Media but also for the OOH sector as a whole. It has enabled us to push boundaries, expand our digital footprint, and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders.

This award reflects our journey of growth and our pioneering efforts in initiatives like integrating solar-powered hoardings to contribute to sustainability. With a strong portfolio of over 3 lakh square feet of digital billboard space, we remain focused on driving impactful campaigns and creating meaningful connections for our clients across industries.

I am grateful to our clients, partners, and employees whose trust and dedication have been the cornerstone of our success. This recognition motivates us to continue innovating and shaping the future of outdoor advertising in India."

