Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has recently announced exciting deals and offers on Havells geysers.

India's 'EMI only' shopping destination lets customers purchase their preferred Havells geyser in convenient monthly instalments.

Additionally, shoppers can purchase Havells geysers on EMIs as low as Rs. 866 per month and get up to Rs. 2,000 cashback.

Customers can use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to avail of exclusive offers such as No Cost EMI plans. This allows them to buy Havells geysers on EMI without worrying about any interest charges. Additionally, select models come with a zero-down payment facility, allowing customers to bring home their new water geyser without making any upfront contribution.

Havells employs cutting-edge technologies to manufacture geysers, offering state-of-the-art electric hot water taps and immersion heaters with temperature-setting knobs and auto-cut features.

A few of the best-selling Havells geysers on the EMI Store include:

Havells 15 L Water Geyser White Blue (GHWAICTWB015) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 900 and flat 11% off

Havells 25 L Water Geyser White (GHWAMGTWH025) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 866 and flat 34% off

Havells 25 L Water Geyser White Blue (GHWAICTWB025) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,016 and flat 11% off

Havells 50 L Water Geyser White (GHWAMGSWH050) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,819 and zero down payment offer

Havells 10 L Water Geyser White and Blue (GHWAPDTWB010) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,509 and zero down payment offer

Shop for Havells geysers on easy EMIs on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps:

Step 1: Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

Step 2: Choose the preferred Havells geyser and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor

Step 3: At the payment page, add the delivery address and click on 'Generate OTP'

Step 4: Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and click on submit

Step 5: A confirmation of purchase will be sent and the ordered item will be home-delivered

*Terms and Conditions apply.

